Elon Musk's 'Phone Booth' Meme is Making Toilet Humour Mainstream this Sunday Morning

Elon Musk’s latest tweet on ‘phone booth’ is seeing netizens indulging in some scatological humour. The Tesla founder posted a meme that showed a phone booth in 1992 and in 2022. While the former is a traditional phone booth with a telephone, the latter is a commode seat. The meme is a funny take on people spending a long time in the toilet because of their smartphones. Elon Musk went on to comment that he was dropping an album, which he thinks will reach number 2. Number 2 is often used as an euphemism for pooping.

I’m dropping a new album— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2022

I think it will reach #2— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2022

Twitter users responded with their thoughts on the meme.

“Just run for president man….."

Just run for president man…..— 𝕄𝕣. 𝕏𝔻𝕔 (@MrXDC_) February 20, 2022

“I love how casually normal you are for a billionaire. Thank you for changing the world for the better kind sir."

I love how casually normal you are for a billionaire. Thank you for changing the world for the better kind sir.— Jordan Chambers (@TheAwkwrdGinger) February 20, 2022

“before smart phone: pooping takes 1 minute

after smart phone: pooping takes as long as my legs have circulation."

before smart phone: pooping takes 1 minute after smart phone: pooping takes as long as my legs have circulation — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 20, 2022

“Now we use actual phone booths as toilets."

Now we use actual phone booths as toilets 🚽 😌— PokiSage  (@PokiSage) February 20, 2022

“My office."

“That’s why communication has become shittier these days."

That's why communication has become shittier these days.— Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) February 20, 2022

“Ironically the phone booth is often used as a bathroom today."

Ironically the phone booth is often used as a bathroom today.— Slim Jim 🚀 MEATA (@SlimJim) February 20, 2022

“Gen Z can’t even appreciate this classic."

Gen Z can’t even appreciate this classic pic.twitter.com/m3UEp1eYxl— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) February 20, 2022

The billionaire is known for his takes on different issues on Twitter. Recently, he landed in soup for a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Hitler. He deleted it later, but by then, he had faced an online backlash. The comparison comes in the backdrop of a slew of strict measures taken by the PM to quell a protest led by truckers against Covid health protocol. In fact, Trudeau invoked the rarely-used emergency powers to end the protests that have been taking over the nation. Earlier, Musk had extended support to the truckers, and on Wednesday night, he tweeted the meme. It had a photo of Hitler with ‘stop comparing to Justin Trudeau’ written at the top and ‘I had a budget’ at the bottom.

