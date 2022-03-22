Elon Musk's Photo of Him Sumo Wrestling is 'Proof' He's Ready to Fight Putin

Elon Musk is popular on Twitter, apparently for taking digs at influential names related to trending topics. His latest target – Russian President Vladimir Putin and we all know the reason, the country’s invasion of Ukraine. On March 21, Musk tweeted a photo of himself fighting a sumo wrestler and then added to it with a caption that read – “Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc and 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.” This was in response to crypto-based investment app Binance’s founder Changpeng Zhao’s reply to his previous tweet where he challenged Putin to single combat. Zhao had tweeted this on March 14: “Brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is … I haven’t seen your kong fu videos.”

Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is … 😂I haven't seen your kong fu videos. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) March 14, 2022

Now, reacting to Musk’s tweet featuring a photo of him sumo wrestling, Zhao wrote: “Da*n, respect! Didn’t know this aspect of you. I also went through a minor back surgery recently. Still exercising to strengthening my back. Rooting for ya. Please kick ass.”

Damn, respect! Didn’t know this aspect of you. I also went through a minor back surgeries recently. Still exercising to strengthening my back. Rooting for ya. Please kick ass. 🥷— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) March 21, 2022

This Twitter thread was a consequence of Musk challenging Vladimir Putin to one-on-one combat and mentioning Ukraine as the “stake.” His tweet on March 14 read – “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat. Stakes are Україна”. The exact translation of this is: “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine.” In a subsequent tweet, he asked the Russian government if they accept the challenge. The tweet garnered lots of attention with around 3,99,000+ likes, almost 57,000 retweets and more than 21,700 comments.

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war has now been going on for almost a month and both nations have not reached a conclusion to stop the war even though peace talks took place and both the countries have stated their wants. Over 900 civilians have been killed and around 1,400 have been wounded so far in the war in Ukraine. However, the actual number might be much higher.

