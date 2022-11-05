Elon Musk's Rant on 'Destruction' of Free Speech Got Fact-Checked Via Twitter's Own Tool

Elon Musk has fired 50% of Twitter’s entire workforce which amounts to an estimated 3,700 employees, prompting intense backlash from users of the microblogging platform. As most of the company’s safety and misinformation staff stand fired, it has brought on a host of questions regarding hate speech and misinformation as the world’s man pushes forward with his “free speech” agenda. He has also refused to budge on the $8 charge on the blue tick on Twitter, another of his recent moves that has drawn massive backlash.

Under this circumstance, Musk tweeted out on November 4: “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.” His tweet was reportedly fact-checked by Twitter users and it was notified using, ironically, Twitter’s own tool. The fact-check is no longer visible. The context is written by Twitter users and pops up when it is rated helpful by others.

Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

As per news outlet Narcity, the three links provided by readers fact-checking the tweet directed to reports by Wall Street Journal, MSN and Daily Mail. All three reports contain lists of major brands who have temporarily stopped buying ads on Twitter under apprehension that it is no longer safe for them to do so.

Journalist Jackson Proscow shared a screenshot of the fact-check on Twitter. “He’s being trolled on his own platform LOL,” one user tweeted. “As ye sow, so shall ye reap, Elon,” said another.

Speaking to the Guardian, Paul Barrett, disinformation and fake news expert from the New York University said that this internal chaos and sudden lack of staff who tackled misinformation has created ideal conditions for election misinformation to thrive. He said the social media giant is in the midst of a ‘Category 5 Hurricane’.

