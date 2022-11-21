Elon Musk's Response to 'RIP Twitter' Hashtag Goes Viral amid Bluebird App's Chaotic Week

Elon Musk is constantly in news these days. With all the chaos at Twitter headquarters and the undetermined fate of the social media platform, Musk is making headlines every now and then. A few hours after Musk issued an ultimatum, RIP Twitter started trending on social media platform. However, finally after a few days, Musk has a response for the same. Taking to his official social media handle, the billionaire tweeted, “Twitter is ALIVE." #RipTwitter started trending on the social media platform after worried social media users posted about the platform’s fate.

His tweet has now gone viral. One person wrote, “Credit where it’s due, he really has done a good job of recalibrating our expectations to the absolute floor." Another Twitter user commented, “I already KNOW."

The company is facing extreme turbulence as of now. Employees, internally known as “Tweeps”, used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and the salute emoji as they tweeted about their resignations.

As per Reuters, Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. As of now, it is unclear as to how many employees have chosen to stay. The numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company.

Amid the chaos, workers have been asked not to report to work as all office buildings will be temporarily shut, beginning immediately. According to BBC, a message sent to Twitter employees highlights that access to all office buildings and badge access will be revoked until Monday, November 21. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," Musk said.

Musk has also lifted Donald Trump’s Twitter ban. This happened after he conducted a poll and based on the results Mr Trump’s account was reinstated. In a tweet, he wrote, “The people have spoken. [Donald] Trump will be reinstated.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here