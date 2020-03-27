Elon Musk’s SpaceX is Making and Donating Its Own Hand Sanitizers to Fight COVID-19

In a bid to combat COVID-19 outbreak, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is producing its own hand sanitizers and face shields and giving them to local hospitals and other people engaged in controlling the spread of the contagious disease.

According to a CNBC news report, the company sent an internal memo to its employees stating that it had manufactured 75 face shields, which were donated to a local medical centre in California. It, further, added that it had given 100 “tyvek” protective suits to medical personnel at the hospital.

Apart from it, the company said that it has ramped up efforts to produce and distribute hand sanitizer that was in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and was effective at killing the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The decision by the SpaceX to donate hand sanitizers and face shields has come after many hospitals said they were running short on personal protective equipment, ventilators and other supplies, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Daily Mail adds that the billionaire also gave 50,000 masks to the Seattle home of a University of Washington where the novel coronavirus pandemic saw an exponential rise.

Elon Musk had also said that he had been producing ventilators and sending them hospitals that need them to treat COVID-19 patients, after some of the hospitals complained of not having enough ventilators.