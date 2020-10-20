Elon Musk's SpaceX to Launch Next Set of 60 Starlink Satellites and You Can Watch It Live

A set of around 60 satellites from SpaceX — Elon Musk’s rocket company — will be launched into the orbit on Wednesday. On October 18, SpaceX sent its 14th batch of orbiting routers from Florida’s Cape Canaveral.

Quoting Federal Aviation Administration airspace closures, CNET said that the new set of satellites, which will be the 15th batch, will also be launched from Cape Canaveral.

According to Space Flight Now, the mission will start at 10:06 am PT on Wednesday (which means 9:06 pm IST on Wednesday). The live link to watch the new launch will be made available soon.

The Twitter handle of SpaceX shared pictures from October 18, when Falcon 9 launched satellites. Sharing the pictures, the handle said that this is a step closer to taking the internet into places where the access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable.

Falcon 9 launches 60 Starlink satellites – one step closer to providing high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable pic.twitter.com/3J06rSFBqm — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 18, 2020

There have been delays in the launch of satellites made by SpaceX and its competitor United Launch Alliance (ULA). The launch has been delayed either due to the unfavourable weather conditions or because of technical difficulties.

While SpaceX is trying to fix the technical problems for the launch of a new GPS satellite, ULA is also figuring out the issues delaying the launch of a US spy satellite.

