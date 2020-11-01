Elon Musk's SpaceX Will Make Its Own Laws on Mars, Not Follow Universal Ones

In space, where nobody can hear you scream - earthly laws don't apply. Or so believes Elon Musk.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, the tech mogul who has mentioned 'colonizing Mars' several times, now wants to make his own laws on the red planet.

According a report in The Independent, SpaceX will not be recognising any international law on Mars and will instead follow a set of “self-governing principles” that will be laid down during the Martian settlement.

Elon Musk appears to have very subtly slipped in a clause into the terms of agreement of Starlink satellite broadband services that SpaceX will make its own set of rules on Mars.

The Starlink terms of agreement reads: “For services provided on Mars, or in transit to Mars via Starship, or other colonisation spacecraft, the parties recognise Mars as a free planet and that no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities. Accordingly, disputes will be settled through self-governing principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement.”

The Independent report also added that this future colony created by SpaceX would likely use constellations of Starlink satellites orbiting the planet to provide internet connection.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has already launched more than 800 satellites with the aim of offering broadband internet globally.

The Declaration of the Rights and Responsibilities of Humanity in the Universe, however, mentions that space would be “considered free, by all, for all, and to all.”

Elon Musk has mentioned his plans of colonizing Mars multiple times - sometimes by even specifically tweeting it out (along with the incorrect photo, of a moon instead of Mars).

You'd think Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, and astronomical genius, would be a little better at identifying planets, but apparently not.

But it may not just be Mars, it may be the moon too.

Moon too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2019

We wonder if there'll be new laws on the moon as well.