Elon Musk's Starlink Project May Cause Devastating Plane Crash, Say Experts

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, has introduced an ambitious project, Starlink. Project Starlink aims to build a broadband network with a cluster of orbiting spacecraft in low earth orbit. Elon Musk desires to blast off more than 40,000 satellites in space. SpaceX has over 3,000 satellites in the skies up and running already. They have been a crucial tool for Ukrainian forces battling Russia.

Astronomers now fear that Elon Musk’s ambitious project can be overrun with satellites and many others racing for a slice of space. This can overcrowd the space and increase the risk of collisions. They also say that collisions may result in debris raining on earth. Andy Lawrence, Regius Professor of Astronomy at the University of Edinburgh, explains, “Debris would burn up as it passes through the atmosphere but a small chunk can bring the aeroplane down.”

Andy Lawrence spoke with The Sun and said, “There are so many pieces of junk, something’s going to hit a plane and 300 people will be killed unless we’re careful.” Aeroplane manufacturers indicate they have inbuilt AI algorithms to avoid collisions. Andy rejects their notion, “They make sure old satellites burn up, so we’ve got to trust them that it always works, and it won’t.”

Prof. Lawrence said that debris moves fast in the orbit, hence even if a small pebble hits the plane, it can cause devastation, adding Elon Musk must slow down. “Mostly I’m saying, for God’s sake, slow down, let’s do some proper studies, let’s figure out how to do this so we can all share the sky,” he added.

Amateur group the Astronomical Society of Edinburgh president Mark Phillips told The Sun, “We could end up with a view of an “artificial sky” if things continue.” Mark Phillips pleaded to Musk, “Please hold back, wait until we’ve all done the studies, and let’s find the best way to do this together”.

