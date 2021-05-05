Elon Musk's Starlink Will Send You a Warning If You Try to Illegally Download a Movie

If you attempt to brazenly pirate movies on Starlink, the satellite internet service of SpaceX, then brace for a warning from the corporation asking that you stop. A Starlink customer was interested to know if SpaceX imposes its regulations against downloading copyrighted content and the answer is yes. The subscriber, “substrate-97,” put up the piracy alert warning he got from SpaceX this weekend on Reddit. The warning message read that the company insist its subscribers refrain from downloading illegal or copyrighted content utilizing the Starlink service. The warning message further detailed that downloading copyrighted content without a license may conclude in suspension or even termination of the service and can also result in legal action by the owner of the original content.

While it is not exactly difficult to bypass an ISP’s monitoring, piracy at all costs should be discouraged. Utilizing a Virtual Private Network(VPN) can prevent an internet service provider from keeping an eye on internet traffic since it encrypts the connection. So a Starlink subscriber can still download pirated content on the service.

SpaceX’s Starlink leverages over 1,300 satellites in orbit but the internet originates from the ground stations that are integrated into local fibre networks.

The subscriber by the name, Substrate-97 is located in the US and didn’t respond promptly to the questions of pcmag.com. But on the Reddit platform, the subscriber stated they were intentionally using the file-sharing service, torrent on Starlink to see what could happen. The subscriber stated that he has been using torrent since they subscribed to Starlink service two months back.

The warning message from the company also detailed that Starlink attempts to curb piracy like other conventional internet service providers.

If the Internet Service Provider recognises a download for a copyrighted movie, the provider can automatically issue a warning notification to the subscriber committing the offence.

