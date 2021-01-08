Elon Musk's 'Strange' Response to Becoming the Richest Person in the World is Why He is Elon Musk

Elon Musk knows he's now the richest but he has gotta go back to work.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday scripted history after he became the richest person in the world, overtaking Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, US media reported.

Musk, who had once decided to sell off Tesla owing to poor results went past Bezos on Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest people.

A 4.8 per cent rally in Tesla's share price on Thursday took Musk past Bezos, with a net worth of $188.5 billion, 1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017.

Sharing the news of Musk grabbing the #1 spot on the wealthiest person chart on the planet, a Twitter account that goes by the username "Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley" tagged the Teslaman and wrote: @elonmusk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion."

.@elonmusk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion. — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 7, 2021

Responding to the tweet, Musk simply wrote: "How strange."

How strange — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Before responding to his previous tweet by adding: "Well, back to work..."

Well, back to work … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

His zen-like response to the news had Twitterati bamboozled.

Here are a few articles that tell you how he did it: https://t.co/bBx2XwVPki — Ka-rat (@luxurykaranism) January 7, 2021

Taking it like a total chad madlad https://t.co/aN5QB2gjF0 — {blank} (@fuckenweeb) January 7, 2021

haha such a quirky guy!!! https://t.co/OgJsSTTi70 — smy (@romafades) January 7, 2021

😂😂😂😂 What an absolute legend 👌 https://t.co/iCX6dgN3l7 — Toby (@TobyH2020) January 7, 2021

No choice but to stan https://t.co/am6JsnYaSN — realMKP loves Cam (@TheReal_MKP) January 7, 2021

Elon musk be acting like he's shocked ...Teach me your ways sir https://t.co/qU6Io5Qe48 pic.twitter.com/NjMVrBJYaf — PHOENIX 😈 (@Phoenix_tc_) January 7, 2021

In the fourth quarter, Tesla delivered 1,61,650 Model 3 and Model Y cars and produced 1,63,660 such vehicles.

The automaker also delivered 18,920 Model S and X vehicles and produced 16,097 of them.

"In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million vehicles, in line with our most recent guidance. In addition, Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected to begin shortly," the company said in a statement last week.

The company achieved the feat despite closing its new factory in China as well as its vehicle plant in Fremont, California for several weeks as the new coronavirus spread.

Musk also tweeted: "So proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone! At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all".

(With IANS inputs)