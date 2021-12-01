Elon Musk's Tesla Made a 'Cyberwhistle' to Parody 'Silly Apple Cloth'

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, also has a side job: mocking other brands. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss who uses Twitter less like a micro-blogging platform and more like a WhatsApp Group chat of close friends, keeps posting everything from memes, jokes and occasionally actual life updates on the platform. Musk on Monday had pointed to the challenges stemming from supply chain problems on Cybertruck’s production, even though the company has so far avoided a major hit from the crisis that has plagued the global auto industry. Tesla unveiled the futuristic electric pick-up truck in 2019 that is made of stainless steel used in rockets. Musk has touted receiving several hundred thousand orders for the Cybertruck when preorders were opened. At a shareholder meeting in October, Musk said Cybertruck production will begin next year and reach volume production in 2023.

2023 is still a while away - for now, Musk has a different cyberitem to keep Tesla groupies occupied: the Cyberwhistle. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the new Cyberwhistle on Tuesday, inviting followers to “blow the whistle on Tesla."

“Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility," the description on the website explains. Priced at $50, or Rs 3,750, the whistle is already ‘sold out’ on the website. A small note at the bottom adds that, “Cyberwhistles are final sale."

Musk, in true Musk fashion explained why he even made the item: To mock Apple. “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!" Musk wrote in the tweet.

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

The ‘silly Apple cloth’ in question is when Apple launched a ‘polishing cloth’ for you to clean your devices in October. The fabric in question is a ‘polishing cloth’ for you to clean your devices. The cloth, priced at $19 or Rs 1,900 in India is made of nonabrasive materials. Although the microfibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it. Apple on its website describes it as “Made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively." It even has a compatibility list. Hint: It’s every Apple Device with a screen, ever.

The surprising factor, however, is the demand for the cloth, despite the mockery of it at its launch, still appears to be exceedingly high. In October-end, Musk had taken a shot at Apple, directed specifically at Apple CEO Tim Cook was on the receiving end. Cook had recently tweeted about the opening of a new Apple store in Istanbul. In an apparently sarcastic tone, Musk replied “Come see the Apple Cloth.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.