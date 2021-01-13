News18 Logo

Elon Musk's Tesla Officially Enters India and Desis are Already Stuck in Traffic Jams With Memes
Elon Musk's Tesla Officially Enters India and Desis are Already Stuck in Traffic Jams With Memes

Twitter screengrab.

American electric carmaker Tesla run by the world's richest person Elon Musk has chosen Bengaluru to kick off its India operations

Buzz Staff

Tesla has finally come to India. After years of back and forth and numerous tweets from the world's richest person Elon Musk regarding his plans to enter the country, American electric carmaker Tesla has chosen Bengaluru to kick off its India operations.

Tesla will be starting a research and development centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. According to documents available, Tesla, the world’s most valued car maker, has registered with the Registrar of Companies on January 8.

Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has incorporated itself in Bengaluru, with its main office on Lavelle road, in the heart of Bengaluru's central business district. Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein are listed as Directors of the incorporated entity.

It's safe to say Indians were absolutely thrilled by the much-anticipated news. However, a different bunch were instantly reminded of the "conditions" of the bumpy Indian roads. What if Tesla got stuck in traffic? They wondered.

Taking the route of memes, desi Twitter imagined a Tesla on the Indian roads and the hilarious situations that would perhaps ensue.

Musk had, in fact, set off speculation in October on what place he would choose for an India entry when he tweeted "next year for sure" In response to a question from a Tesla fan club Twitter handle on when the company would start operations in the country.


