Elon Musk's Tesla Officially Enters India and Desis are Already Stuck in Traffic Jams With Memes

Tesla has finally come to India. After years of back and forth and numerous tweets from the world's richest person Elon Musk regarding his plans to enter the country, American electric carmaker Tesla has chosen Bengaluru to kick off its India operations.

Tesla will be starting a research and development centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. According to documents available, Tesla, the world’s most valued car maker, has registered with the Registrar of Companies on January 8.

Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has incorporated itself in Bengaluru, with its main office on Lavelle road, in the heart of Bengaluru's central business district. Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein are listed as Directors of the incorporated entity.

Proud moment for Karnataka as Tesla enters India by registering in Bengaluru.Truly, Bengaluru is the beating heart of Indian innovation.Hope one day Bengaluru will be the greatest innovation hub in the world. — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) January 13, 2021

It's safe to say Indians were absolutely thrilled by the much-anticipated news. However, a different bunch were instantly reminded of the "conditions" of the bumpy Indian roads. What if Tesla got stuck in traffic? They wondered.

Taking the route of memes, desi Twitter imagined a Tesla on the Indian roads and the hilarious situations that would perhaps ensue.

Imagine a Tesla at the Silk Road junction. #Teslaindia #Bengaluru — Aritra (@Aritra_7) January 12, 2021

#Teslaindia elon musk after seeing the condition of indian roads : pic.twitter.com/X9EpKUSkFp — Tushar Patel (@tusharrrpatel) January 12, 2021

Next year you can spot a Tesla in these images of Saki Naka Jn and Silk board #Teslaindia pic.twitter.com/xWGvNE0lrq — Lalit (@lalpra) January 12, 2021

Can't wait to see Tesla in all our Punjabi songs.#Teslaindia#WelcomeTesla — Shiwani Jha (@ShiwaniJha26) January 12, 2021

#TeslaindiaTesla Be aware about Indian traffic, "Auto drive" mode may not be working here... pic.twitter.com/Vo9ttaF0wV — fᵣₑₑ wₐy 🗨 (@T_O_freeway) January 13, 2021

Tesla making entry in India, meanwhile Indian roads and traffic . #Teslaindia pic.twitter.com/0svPwbyXBa — 🅰️hmed 🏹 (@OYE_AHMED__) January 13, 2021

Tesla 's Indian audience will book free test demo rides and say "Elon Musk bhaisahab price theek theek quote karo gaadi road pe drive karni hai Mars pe nahi jaana !!! " #Teslaindia 🇮🇳 — Whosthatguy 🙈🙉🙊 (@theanantkashyap) January 12, 2021

Musk had, in fact, set off speculation in October on what place he would choose for an India entry when he tweeted "next year for sure" In response to a question from a Tesla fan club Twitter handle on when the company would start operations in the country.