Elon Musk's Tesla Reportedly Fires Two Employees Who Stayed Home Amid Covid-19 Scare

Elon Musk's Tesla has reportedly fired two employees who opted not to turn up to work amid Covid-19 scare, even though the employees had allegedly been told in March that it was okay of they wanted to stay home.

"I'd like to be super clear that if you feel "I'd like to be super clear that if you feel the slightest bit till or even uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to to come to work," Musk had reportedly said in an email to his employees in March when the almost the entire world had gone into a lockdown to control the coronavirus spread.

However, two of the employees have alleged that they were served termination letters this month for staying home. The duo has been identified as Carlos Gabriel and Jessica Naro who said the company's HR department cited their inability to reach them when they did not show up for work.

Musk has been a vocal critic of the lockdown that was imposed across the USA in view of rising coronavirus cases. Free America Now, he tweeted in April. Musk had also said that people should be given back their freedom citing a report which said that the lockdown hasn’t helped America save lives. He tweeted several news items and infograhics to show that the lockdown wasn’t needed.

Several Tesla workers at the Fremont production plant in California have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The plant was reopened forcibly recently after defiant Elon Musk's insistence despite health warnings from the County.

Earlier this month, Tesla employees at its California plant were reported to have contracted the coronavirus infection. Two workers with knowledge of the situation were quoted as saying that "supervisors held meetings with their teams to disclose the company had reported several cases of the coronavirus, and the employees affected were told to stay home". One of the workers said a supervisor confirmed two positive cases to a group at the Fremont-based seat assembly facility, the report added.