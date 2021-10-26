Elon Musk's Tesla Stocks Hit $1 Trillion and Internet Delivered on the Memes

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc stock just hit $1 trillion after landing the biggest-ever order of 100,000 electric vehicles from car rental company Hertz. Shares surged 12.7% post this milestone. With Tesla stock hitting $1024.86, it became the sixth firm to reach the $1 trillion record and the only carmaker to do so. So far, only Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft have crossed this valuation. With Tesla’s stock at a record high close of $1,024.86, Musk’s 23% stake in the newly minted trillion-dollar company is now worth about $230 billion, according to Refinitiv. That stake includes options worth over $50 billion that have vested under Musk’s 2018 compensation package. Last week, Tesla reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3.2 billion, up 77% from the year before. That was enough to vest his seventh options tranche, worth over $8 billion as of Monday, reported Reuters. Tesla’s six-month average stock market valuation is over $650 billion, clearing the way for all 12 of the options tranches in Musk’s pay package, should the company reach increasingly higher targets related to revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the remaining five tranches. With the breaking news, Musk, of course, led the way with a punny tweet saying “Wild $T1mes!”

Wild $T1mes!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2021

But it wasn’t only Musk making the puns - the entire Internet joined in.

Quick someone make $T1MES coin!— IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) October 25, 2021

Tesla’s stock price is so high it Hertz.— Douglas A. BOOneparth 👻 (@dougboneparth) October 25, 2021

My dad made $19000 in a single day on $TSLA stock 😲— Tesla and Bitcoin (@TeslaAndBitcoin) October 25, 2021

From ecstatic shareholders to people looking for a quick buck, Twitter saw all kinds of hot takes on the trending Tesla.

Who knows the stock market? Should I sell my Tesla stock right now while it’s up or no?— Milli (@Siara_Miller) October 25, 2021

Breaking: Tesla is now a $1 trillion company.$TSLA Stock Price2016: $402021: $998 (+2,395%)Don’t bet against innovation. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 25, 2021

Best stock I have ever bought is hands down #Tesla 🚀📈— Hannah Moreno (@hannah___moreno) October 25, 2021

In 2019, Cathie Wood gave Tesla a $4,000 price target.It was only trading in the $300 range at the time. Many said she was insane. Adjusted for the 2020 stock split, Tesla could hit $5,000 very soon pic.twitter.com/pEilBTTKr0 — Alpha Investors (@redditinvestors) October 25, 2021

Some even predicted the same destiny for Musk’s ‘favourite’ Dogecoin, too.

Tesla stock hit a market cap of $1 TRILLION TODAY!!!Soon #Dogecoin will too!!! 😏 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 25, 2021

Just gonna put Tesla stock price on the big screen and get some popcorn. pic.twitter.com/zt52ccZhSv— Knee Of The Curve (@KneeOfTheCurve) October 25, 2021

The reason why Tesla shouldn’t be valued in relation to other car stocks because it is not a car stock. It is a meme stock.— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) October 25, 2021

Live look at Tesla bullspic.twitter.com/3CzZ122wlq — Stock Market Hats (Hat/Hats) (@StockMarketHats) October 25, 2021

Interestingly, Hertz had recently gone bankrupt and the Tesla order is an attempt to revive and electrify its floundering rental business. It is also the largest order ever for electric vehicles with a price tag of $4.2 billion and is expected to be delivered before the end of 2022. Musk is also a shareholder of his SpaceX rocket-making company which is worth $100 billion, as per a CNBC report.

