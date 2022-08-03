Elon Musk's Throwback Thanksgiving Pic With Son is Cute But What is that Haircut?

Tesla Chief Elon Musk recently shared a throwback picture of him and one of his sons from Thanksgiving last year. The picture shows Musk sporting a shaved head on the sides, as he wrote, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.” The father-son can be seen in an all-black attire at an outdoor setting. Right below the throwback image, Musk shared a video of X playing with the family pets. In the video, the toddler gently chased around three dogs.

The caption reference comes as the protagonist of the show Vikings is the warrior Ragnar Lothbrok. Also, he is a farmer who becomes the leader of the Viking tribe and a legendary Norse hero. Have a look at the image:

Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings pic.twitter.com/ra7lijKRhD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to garner over 380K likes. The video, also, has managed to garner nearly 1.8 million views. “One thing I’ll actually agree with Elon on: Vikings is lit. One of my all-time favs. Ragnar is one of the greatest characters ever and Travis Fimmel’s portrayal of him is scintillating,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “That hairstyle definitely African.”

Sort out that cut bro https://t.co/6WCPRvtLuP — The Anarchist Turtle 🏴Ⓐ (@anarchoboognish) August 1, 2022

Along with X, Musk shared daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who is 7 months old, with ex Grimes. Also, Musk welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last November. He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. They also had another son, Nevada Musk, who died at 10 weeks.

The recent images come in as Musk’s father Errol Musk has said that he’s not proud of his billionaire son in an interview with Australian radio The Kyle and Jackie O Show. He went on to say that Elon wasn’t happy with his own career progress, reported Business Insider. When asked if he was proud of Elon’s success, Errol replied, “No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

Errol said that his three children have travelled across the globe with him since they were little, and conceded that Elon has “sort of really surpassed the mark”. He added that Elon wasn’t as happy as he would like to be as he felt like he was behind schedule in terms of his various companies. As per Elon, his current status should have been achieved five years ago.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here