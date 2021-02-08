Elon Musk's Obsession With Dogecoin Has Skyrocketed Cryptocurrency Market Price, Memes

Elon Musk just pulled off the 'Musk Effect' again.

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief, and world's current richest man, may have inflated the prices of stocks again, and it's the Internet's favorite currency, Dogecoin.

Musk who has been consistently tweeting about the meme cryptocurrency for the last few days, led to the all-time-high $0.065448, up about 35% from its 24-hour low of $0.048356, according to CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency's price later dropped again before climbing back to about 25% gain, reports Business Insider.

The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin surpassed 8 cents for the first time, just a week after crashing to 2.5 cents and sparking an outcry on Reddit. It rose 53 per cent in the last 24 hours to 8.2 cents as of 5:45pm in New York on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap data, breezing through its recent record of 7.8 cents posted in late January.

It now has a market value of US$10 billion (S$13.3 billion), making it the 8th-biggest cryptocurrency. This was followed shortly after Musk tweeted, 'Who let the Doge out,' a pun on the famous Baha Men's hit song 'Who let the dogs out?'

🎶 Who let the Doge out 🎶— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2021

His recent tweeting about dogecoin has also sparked several memes - and they were all meta.

To the moon we go!!! pic.twitter.com/uqO8yF3NWa— Jack (@SpicerJack_) February 7, 2021

Me checking what's trending on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/4I11WmbObC— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) February 7, 2021

Musk had earlier supported memes too, by tweeted a Lion King-inspired picture of himself holding up Simmons holding up Snoop Dogg who in turn is holding up a Shiba Inu.

So … it’s finally come to this … pic.twitter.com/Gf0Rg2QOaF— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2021

It was a step up from his older meme, which marked his official return to Twitter after a short hiatus.

Musk on Saturday night posted a Twitter poll, asking his 45.8 million followers to choose "the future currency of Earth."

He gave two options: "Dogecoin to the Moooonn" or "All other crypto combined."

The poll resulted in 71.3% of the 2.4 million voters saying that "Dogecoin to the Moooonn" would be the future of currency.