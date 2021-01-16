Elon Musk's Wholesome Birthday Wish to Wikipedia On its 20th Birthday is All of Us

Wikipedia, a source of knowledge for millions of people around the world, celebrated its 20th birthday on Friday. It is undoubtedly one of the most convenient, easily accessible and a free source of information today. Like the millions who benefit from the extensive knowledge repository, Elon Musk is also glad that Wikipedia exists.

The Tesla CEO on Saturday took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards Wikipedia and wished the global information platform on its birthday.

Check out the post here:

Happy birthday Wikipedia! So glad you exist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2021

Musk shared the clip Wikipedia had posted a day ago on Twitter in which various people from around the world feature to talk about their experiences of using the website. The visuals also showed people celebrating the website’s 20th birthday.

Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger are the minds behind the launch of Wikipedia on January 15, 2001. With more than 55 million articles in over 300 languages, it is the seventh-most popular website in the world at present. The website is accessed around 21 billion times every month by people around the world seeking information on various subjects, ranging from politics to sports to music to history and almost everything else.

The website is maintained by a community of editors comprising over 280,000 people from all walks of life who volunteer to add and edit information on it using a wiki-based editing system.

“In a world where information is increasingly commoditized, Wikipedia’s model has always been based on the belief that knowledge belongs to all humans,” said Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales in a statement.

Wikimedia, the non-profit organisation that hosts Wikipedia, added that this year, they are marking “two decades of global efforts to support free knowledge, open collaboration, and trust on the internet.”

The company said that Wikipedia witnessed a record-breaking growth in daily traffic during the Covid-19 pandemic as many medical professionals contributed their knowledge on the subject and millions of people visited to get relevant information about it.

The Wikimedia Foundation held a virtual event on Friday to highlight the contributions of the global volunteer communities of Wikipedia. The event kicked off a year-long celebration with the theme “20 Years Human”.

When the world’s richest person wishes someone birthday, the followers are bound to follow suit. Hundreds of social media users wished Wikipedia on its birthday.

One user called Wikipedia his best friend in school. Several users thanked it and called for donations to the website to help them carry their good work.