Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' Is In India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind

Emilia Clarke, known most popularly for playing 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones is in India!

In an Instagram post, Clarke shared that she was in India finding peace, "and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within."

Clarke, is accompanied by Rose Leslie, who plays 'wildling' Ygritte on Game of Thrones, on this trip.

"This is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India," Clarke captioned the post, sharing a picture of the both of them.

However, Clarke and Leslie faced the same fate most tourists in India face - monkeys. Clarke, who appeared to have been vacationing in the Himalayas, shared several photos of the monkey menace that she was subjected to, adding that they were "robbed blind by monkeys" and they "hardly put up a fight."

Monkeys, which are often found at tourist spots, scaring tourists for food, didn't seem to have any mercy on the Mother of Dragons as well. She further shared pictures of the 'monkey menace' she faced while she was in India.

"NAMASKAR" she starts the post, detailing her experience about yoga, spice and finding peace within.

