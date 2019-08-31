Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
Monkeys in India, which are often found at tourist spots, scaring tourists for food, didn't seem to have any mercy on the Mother of Dragons as well
Image credits: @emilia_clarke/Instagram.
Emilia Clarke, known most popularly for playing 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones is in India!
In an Instagram post, Clarke shared that she was in India finding peace, "and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within."
Clarke, is accompanied by Rose Leslie, who plays 'wildling' Ygritte on Game of Thrones, on this trip.
"This is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India," Clarke captioned the post, sharing a picture of the both of them.
However, Clarke and Leslie faced the same fate most tourists in India face - monkeys. Clarke, who appeared to have been vacationing in the Himalayas, shared several photos of the monkey menace that she was subjected to, adding that they were "robbed blind by monkeys" and they "hardly put up a fight."
Monkeys, which are often found at tourist spots, scaring tourists for food, didn't seem to have any mercy on the Mother of Dragons as well. She further shared pictures of the 'monkey menace' she faced while she was in India.
"NAMASKAR" she starts the post, detailing her experience about yoga, spice and finding peace within.
View this post on Instagram
NAMASKAR India. 🙏🏻🙌✌️ NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true. #breathebabyandletthemadnessmeltaway #brainalteringjoy #roselesliehasmyheartandsoulwrappedupinhers #DONTFORGETTHELOVEPEOPLE! #bollocksdoesthatmeanitstimetoworknow? #🙌 #✌️ #🐒 #saltwaterbook @itbeginswiththebody
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Ray Calls Out Saaho Makers for Plagiarism
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release
- It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes He and Lionel Messi Have Dinner Together Some Day