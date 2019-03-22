Emilia Clarke Writes On Surviving Brain Surgery, Twitter Hails Her Dragon Courage
The Games of Thrones star made the revelation in a story she wrote for the New Yorker. She said her health problems began in 2011.
Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (Image: Lucasfilm via AP)
"My trainer had me get into the plank position, and I immediately felt as though an elastic band were squeezing my brain," she wrote in the article. "I tried to ignore the pain and push through it, but I just couldn't. I told my trainer I had to take a break. Somehow, almost crawling, I made it to the locker room. I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill. Meanwhile, the pain shooting, stabbing, constricting pain was getting worse. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged."
She went on to write, "The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. I'd had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture. As I later learned, about a third of SAH patients die immediately or soon thereafter."
She ended up going through a three-hour surgery and then spent four days in the ICU. Two years later, Clarke's doctors found a second aneurysm that required another surgery.
"When they woke me, I was screaming in pain. The procedure had failed," she wrote. "I had a massive bleed and the doctors made it plain that my chances of surviving were precarious if they didn't operate again. This time they needed to access my brain in the old-fashioned way -- through my skull. And the operation had to happen immediately."
Clarke then spent a month in the hospital.
"There was terrible anxiety, panic attacks ... I felt like a shell of myself," Clarke wrote. "So much so that I now have a hard time remembering those dark days in much detail. My mind has blocked them out. But I do remember being convinced that I wasn't going to live."
Clarke wrote she has since "healed beyond my most unreasonable hopes."
She said she wants to help others not just by sharing her story but encouraging donations to the charity, "SameYou," which provides treatment for people recovering from brain injuries.
Clarke's bravery and composure, as well as her decision to tell her story in her own words and at her own space, instead of selling it's right to a tabloid, as celebrities are wont to do.
I don't understand how #EmiliaClarke was able to master one of the hardest roles on TV and learn lines in fictional languages while battling brain aneurysms. Her strength matches her character's. https://t.co/Js4W6aqFay— Paige Strott (@pstrott12) March 21, 2019
THIS is how everyone should be able to let the world know their story! Not by hot takes, or paparazzi... By their own words, once they're ready. #EmiliaClarkehttps://t.co/XYqZKH4oXz— Filipe Torres (@immatower) March 21, 2019
HAVE YALL READ EMILIA CLARKE'S STORY— monika met david duchovny 🎤💕 (@evilmoniker) March 21, 2019
I LITERALLY STARTED CRYING IN THE MIDDLE WHAT THE FUCK
WHY THE HELL NO ONE TALKS ABOUT IT??? ?#EmiliaClarke
I’ve never seen Game of Thrones but I suspect this is a more impressive story anyway. #EmiliaClarke https://t.co/q3mQNlU3ci— Georgia Tennant (@georgiaEtennant) March 21, 2019
I knew she was strong but she is even more than just strong woman#emiliaclarke #DaenerysTargaryen pic.twitter.com/Enmswp3QD5— Keitty (@drogonxs) March 21, 2019
This is the most powerful piece I’ve read in a while. If you thought #EmiliaClarke wasn’t inspirational enough.... https://t.co/fZ19S4vLed #GameofThrones— Nadim Safieddine (@NadsReviews) March 22, 2019
I just love her. And her mind. #EmiliaClarke pic.twitter.com/82OudHK21S— Jonerys Targaryens (@JonDanyTarg) March 17, 2019
(With CNN Inputs)
