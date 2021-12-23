Emily in Paris Still Stereotypes French Culture but Twitter Wants to Know What Happens Next

The newly minted Parisian Emily is back. Netflix’s Emily in Paris has come back for its sophomore season with some more French clichés but also some good ol’ high fashion and the usual questionable decisions the lead character, portrayed by Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper makes in every other episode. The show also brought back the other series regulars Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh along with new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O Harris and Arnaud Binard. Despite the show having a popular run on OTT, it has previously faced some very polarizing reviews as many said the series rode on stereotypes and made Emily a very ignorant character who had absolutely no inclination to try and adjust with the culture of the place she is living in.

The second season has not been without its fair share of criticisms from netizens but many have come back-mainly for the drama and escapism the show provided with. Many were still critcising the show but admitted the entertainment it provided.

Check out some of the reactions:

#EmilyInParis2 Emily is truly the most unlikeable protagonist I have ever watched but I am embarrassingly entertained by this show— justine rafael 🔮 (@rustinejafael) December 22, 2021

it’s time to hate binge Emily in Paris season 2 and enjoy every minute pic.twitter.com/EFt7ADfKVy— Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) December 22, 2021

Only a few episodes into #EmilyInParis2 but biggest (good!) change is the French characters actually speaking French to each other, not solely in English. Drove me nuts last season!— Carrie Crevel (@carriecrevel) December 22, 2021

Some however thought it was better than last season where the French characters actually spoke in French with each other.

its nice 2 see natives speak french between them in this season of emily in paris. it feels more natural for once. also LOVING how everyone dresses nice except 4 Emily. it’s giving clueless american who dresses according 2 parisian clichés as seen on that one gossip girl episode— estel imane (@REGINAVGEORGE) December 22, 2021

Really enjoyed the first episode of Emily In Paris S2. It’s goofy and the right level of airy, flirty fantasy we need right now. pic.twitter.com/npvt5Lb3mA— Jeremy Baratheon (@jermlikespie) December 23, 2021

Some however were just about taking sides.

Someone saves her from getting hit by a bus and she doesnt even say thank you? She's so rude #EmilyInParis2— c.rush (@pheauxtogenic) December 22, 2021

But some wanted an announcement for Season 3 like right now:

Of course #EmilyInParis2 left me hanging… so when are they announcing season 3? @netflix— Kristen Williams (@kriswilliams__) December 22, 2021

That very last scene of season 2 got me like… #EmilyInParis2 pic.twitter.com/eY5quqBNoO— Ilia🌻(Bitch, we're going to Italy) (@IliaOrfanou) December 22, 2021

Are you telling me I have to wait ANOTHER YEAR to know Emily’s decision?! 😭😭 #EmilyInParis2 pic.twitter.com/iJdeB5JodY— Stephanie Marthinus-Hans🇿🇦 (@StephanieMarthi) December 22, 2021

Emily’s French is still not what fans want to hear:

Me everytime Emily speaks in French: #EmilyInParis2 pic.twitter.com/QUwaUUrff6— Sad Girls Club (@honeyreigna) December 22, 2021

For the uninitiated, Emily in Paris is a Netflix made comedy-romance series about a Chicago-bred social media marketer for a luxury brand who is sent to the French capital to help with their very Parisian office. She butts heads with their Parisian office boss Sylvie while navigating the French way of life and also gets herself into romantic entanglements that test her.

