Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Armpit Hair In Instagram Post, Misogynists Instantly Unfollow Her

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski who is known for her bold photos on social media is making headlines after sharing a picture, flaunting her armpit hair proudly.

Emily can be seen dressed in a black bikini, which she teamed up with subtle makeup, and a pair of statement earrings for the photo.

The picture is part of an essay she wrote on feminism for Harper Bazaar's September issue where she spoke how if women are given the opportunity, they can be "whatever they want" and "as multifaceted as they can be."

The supermodel further wrote that the essay highlights the importance of women's right to choose and "how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not."

Needless to say, her photo of her armpit hair sparked a debate on social media.

The photo which has faced over two million likes on Instagram saw Netizens commenting both for and against her gesture.

Many wholeheartedly applauded Emily's bold gesture, writing comments like, "You. Are. So. Freakin. Awesome" or "I love this so much!" and even, "You are doing a huge thing: using your privilege to fight for individual freedom and destroying beauty dogmas. Thanks for that. Thanks for being way more than just an image. We need more support like this. Your brand promotion and the elegant way you support other body types and the freedom to express them are precious."

However, there were those who commented "unfollow" or stated that not shaving was unhygienic or even "not womanly".

Thankfully, there were those who actually stood up for Emily and bashed the haters for their derogatory comments. One user wrote, "Men in the comments: if you don't like women with body hair, scars, stretch marks, non-normative bodies, etc let me tell you that you don't like women, you like a surreal idea that society has created."

Another too posted, "I like how men tell other women not to do the same when at the same time they look like the human version of a bear."

However, Emily is not the first celebrity to make such a bold statement.

A few months back, Malaika Arora too shared her picture flaunting her armpit hair, leading to many trolling her for it. But there were others who loved how she was bold enough to share such a picture.

