Emily Ratajkowski's New Instagram Post Creates Optical Illusion With 'Hairy Knee'

People were left bewildered after supermodel Emily Ratajkowsksi shared an image on Instagram, which many likened to an optical illusion.

Few weeks ago Ratajkowski had set the internet in a tizzy after posting a picture with lifted arms, proudly showing off her armpit hair. This time again she left people wondering if she had a 'hairy knee' following her newest picture. Since being posted, the image has garnered over eight lakh likes.

The picture was one in a series of photographs she posted on Instagram on Sunday along with her husband Sebastain Bear-McClard. However, the angle of the image left many confused.

Taking to Instagram, Ratajkowski posted the image, alongside the caption, "Summer of gratitude."

Soon after being posted, a number of people came forward to comment that the image is an optical illusion, with many wondering what is wrong with her knee.

One Instagram user wondered, “I can’t be the only one who thought she had hair under her leg,” while another posted, "How are you growing so much hair on the back of your knee? That's weird."

A third user wrote, "I thought you had a bundle of hair growing on the underside of your knee till I realised it was an armpit," while a fourth posted, "I definitely thought he was your leg and that the back of your knee was hairy."

