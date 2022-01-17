Eminem Hates this Song So Much that He Doesn’t Perform it at his Shows

Marshall Mathers, a.k.a.Eminem has produced one of the best tracks in the world of music. However, there is one song that he hates and doesn’t perform at his live shows and apparently cringes whenever the song plays on the radio, according to a report in LADbible. The American rapper has time and again reflected his life in his songs. There are multiple tracks in his discography that shine a light on his personal relationships. One of the recurring themes in his track has been the dynamics of his relations with his mother.

Eminem has, in the past, been brutal with his words while talking about his mother, but with time, the hatred has subsided. Now, the American rapper has come to terms with it and regrets singing the song, Cleanin’ Out My Closet. The song was released in 2002, in which he claims how horrible his mother was, and as a result, the rapper went through a tough time growing up. It contains multiple verses laden with harsh and disrespectful words that the rapper used to describe his mom’s crooked behaviour at the time.

It contains lines such as, “popping prescription pills in the kitchen” and “I hope you burn in hell.” The rapper calls his mother selfish and says that he is dead to her. Songs such as these tailed a $10 million lawsuit filed by his mother, Debbie Nelson, who accused Eminem of slander and defamation.

You can listen to the song here (contains strong language):

Eminem, with time reconciled with things and in 2013, released a song titled Headlights, where he goes on to apologize to his mother for the hurtful things that he said in the past. He made amends through the song and thanked her for being his mom and dad. Eminem addressed multiple scenarios and talked about forgiving her for everything.

Here’s the song:

The rapper most recently appeared on an album by American rapper, Cordae, where he featured in a song titled Parables (Remix).

