Eminem Opened 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restaurant and It's Got Fans Weak in the Knees

Eminem is giving fans sweaty palms and weak knees with excitement. It’s good news, because the rapper has opened his own restaurant in hometown Detroit and called it “Mom’s Spaghetti". Not only that, he turned up in person to serve food to the customers. “We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive," New York Post quoted Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, as saying. The report added that the restaurant will be open all year round. Located in 2131 Woodward Ave. in the Motor City, it will have limited seating and orders can be placed at the walk-up window. The report adds that on the menu will be items like Mom’s Spaghetti for $9, Mom’s Spaghetti with meatballs for $12 and Sgetti Sandwich, which is a pasta sandwich of sorts, for $11. The name of the pop-up comes from Eminem’s hit song ‘Lose Yourself’: “Yo! His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There’s vomit on his sweater already: Mom’s spaghetti".

Upstairs from the restaurant, there is a store selling Eminem merchandise, focussed on his 8-Mile character B-Rabbit. The Indian Express reported that the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant is vegan friendly. On opening day, Eminem not only took orders from fans but also clicked selfies with them. “Thank u Detroit for comin out Folded hands Spaghetti #MomsSpaghetti and #TheTrailer open all weekend and every week Weds-Sun opening at 4pm!" the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Thank u Detroit for comin out 🙏 🍝 #MomsSpaghetti and #TheTrailer open all weekend and every week Weds-Sun opening at 4pm! Hit link for full gallery - https://t.co/CPa7ZRiPFU | photo credit: Jeremy Deputat pic.twitter.com/kqe3IgSXic— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 1, 2021

Fans really showed up for Eminem, with massive queues outside the restaurant on September 30.

Here’s the line for @Eminem new restaurant #MomsSpaghetti in Downtown Detroit 😳 pic.twitter.com/k9fmxXzHv0— Art From Woodward Sports (@ArtSmithWSN) September 29, 2021

NEW PHOTO: Eminem with fan. #MomsSpaghetti pic.twitter.com/YiSCOtCN8U — Last One Standing l OUT NOW! (@BookOfShady) September 29, 2021

Last year in April, he set an example on winning against addiction, and celebrated the 12 year anniversary of quitting drugs. He had posted the picture of his sobriety chip on Instagram to celebrate the milestone. The blue and black coin seen in the picture carries the number 12 in between with the motto “One day at a time” inscripted at the top. The badge of sobriety carries the three pledges of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) –Unity, Service and Recovery. The Love the Way You Lie singer captioned the post, “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid".

