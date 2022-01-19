Emirates Ad Has Woman Standing on Top of Burj Khalifa, But She is Not Alone

Emirates has released their new ad and we may add, it’s more spectacular than the last one. Here too, we see UK stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik standing atop the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, wearing the airlines’ hostess uniform. However, this time, she is accompanied by a colourful A380 aircraft which has ‘Dubai Expo’ painted on it. The ad opens with an aircraft flying amid sky-high buildings in Dubai and then focusses on Nicole who holds a placard that says: “I am still here." The placards then go on to say that she can, from her perch, see the Dubai Expo which is ‘the largest show in the world’. She then invites viewers to visit the expo by flying Emirates.

While she invites people from around the world, the airbus flies towards the Burj Khalifa and goes behind Nicole, advertising the expo which will continue till March this year. Watch the video here:

On Instagram, Nicole posted the ‘behind-the-scenes’ video of the ad which shows us how it was made. The stuntwoman says that though the ad makes it look all very easy, they had to fly the plane 11 times to get the perfect shot. The main challenge was to make the airbus fly at the same level as the top of Burj Khlaifa and make it appear flying close to Nicole. It meant that they had to fly it very slow, maintaining the correct distance from the stuntwoman as they took a spin around the building. In the parting shot, the video gives a glimpse of well-known landmarks in Dubai, ending with Al Wasl Plaza.

Nicole, a skydiving instructor is now among those elite few who have climbed the world’s tallest skyscraper which towers over every other building anywhere at 828 metres. Regarding the last ad, the Emirates had said in a statement how ‘a custom platform with an attached pole was built at the top for the protagonist to stand on. She was attached to the pole as well as two other different points directly to the pinnacle, through a hidden harness under the Emirates uniform.’

