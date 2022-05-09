Emma Chamberlain Gets Slammed for Wearing Maharaja of Patiala's Choker to Met Gala

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala’s diamond choker to Met Gala 2022 and is now being widely criticised for it. Chamberlain paired the choker with a custom-made Louis Vuittion dress, reports Entertainment Times. Chamberlain is the newest ambassador of Cartier jewels. The Maharaja had commissioned Cartier to make the heirloom piece with the De Beers diamond as the centrepiece and it was completed around 1928. It was famously known as the Patiala Necklace and there is a fraught history attached to it, where it went missing for a certain period of time before reappearing in London and being rebought by Cartier. Chamberlain wearing it to the Met Gala did not seem to go down well with the general public, who criticised her for it. However, the allegations of the choker having been “stolen" at some point have not so far been substantiated.

Emma Chamberlain wearing the colonised historical choker is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress.White people wearing sold/stolen treasures from colonised POC is not a flex. — popreset (@popreset_) May 7, 2022

so, news just broke out that emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of patiala’s cartier diamond choker to the met gala, and as someone both sikh and punjabi, it doesn’t sit right with me. it was stolen, “re-acquired” by cartier, sure. [1]— bela lugosi (@valovife) May 7, 2022

Emma Chamberlain wearing the diamond choker that was stolen from the Maharaja of Patiala is ironically very on point for the gilded glamour theme.— fuhar | ia for a bit (@warnersdorogaya) May 8, 2022

This piece was stolen by British forces in India and then “reacquired” by Cartier. This choker is a piece of India’s stolen history, not a fancy piece of jewellery to lend out to celebrities or youtubers. I found this disrespectful on so many levels 6/7— Brown Baddies NFT Collection (@BrownBaddiesNFT) May 8, 2022

I think that choker emma chamberlain wore should be in a museum, sure it has a dark history but idk….it feels odd to see something historically important thing (albeit a dark one) around a rando influencer's neck— Dirori☆❄ (@aimless_zombie) May 7, 2022

So i just found out emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of patiala’s necklace at the met gala… this is wayyy worse than kim wearing marilyn monroe’s dress. It has a deep and painful history attached to it. Very on theme, nothing screams gilded glamour quite like expropriation pic.twitter.com/XqqHwqusdU— (@arianaspovv) May 7, 2022

Earlier, Kim Kardashian faced backlash for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala. Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s dress, which is almost 60 years old. Back in the day, Marilyn had worn this dress when she sang Happy Birthday to John F Kennedy. To fit into this dress, Kim shared that she had to lose 16 pounds in a span of three weeks.

