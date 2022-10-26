Emma D'Arcy Reveals Matt Smith Came Up With This Scene in 'House of The Dragon' Season Finale

House of the Dragon, the superhit spin-off to the Game of Thrones franchise, recently ended its first season with a rather dark cliffhanger. Fans cannot seem to wait for the next season to begin streaming. If you haven’t seen the finale yet, we would like to caution that there are spoilers ahead. Actress Emma D’Arcy who plays Princess Rhaenyra, recently revealed that it was Matt Smith (who plays Daemon) who suggested that “Daemon should give Rhaenyra the news” of the death of her 14-year-old son Lucerys “Luke” Targaryen. In an interview with GQ magazine, the actress revealed that Matt suggested the news be broken when both characters were “walking away from the camera, towards the fireplace.”

Emma D’Arcy mentioned that the last scene of the season finale was extremely important because losing a child “reframes grief immediately.” She said: “When we got on set to rehearse, it has to be known, it was Matt Smith, in a turn of f****** genius, who offered the idea that Daemon should give Rhaenyra the news while we’re both It was a sublime choice, and I could see it instantly. We’ve sort of touched on it, but I think losing a child, losing her son, it reframes grief immediately.”

The death of Lucerys Velaryon, played by Elliot Grihault, occurred at the hands of his uncle Aemond, who harboured a grudge against the 14-year-old after a childhood scuffle cost Aemond one of his eyes. Luke was ambushed during a storm where Aemond pursued him with his massive dragon Vhagar.

The dragon goes rogue during the incident and kills Luke’s rather young and significantly smaller-sized dragon. Luke ends up falling to his death from the skies. The young prince had travelled to Storm’s End to visit Lord Borros Baratheon in a bid to secure loyalty for his mother Rhaenyra.

House of the Dragon is set to have 4 seasons in total. It is based 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of the House Targaryen.

