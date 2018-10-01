Emma Watson Has Written a Moving Letter to Indian-Origin Woman Who Died After Being Denied Abortion

It was a great honour to be asked by @PORTERmagazine to pay the deepest respect to the legacy of Dr Savita Halappanavar, whose death powered the determination of activists to change Irish abortion laws & fight for reproductive justice all over the world. https://t.co/KZWRpp7btO pic.twitter.com/yLDXgcHKyh — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) September 29, 2018

Thanks Emma, it means a lot to us here in Ireland that Savita is remembered — sinead (@Sineadcarolan3) September 30, 2018

I find it saddening that these amazing women have to die to receive help or recognition for that matter. This has to stop. — WritersFengShui (@WritersFengShui) September 30, 2018

Absolutely touching! Savita was truly a champion, and you’re also doing so much to make sure that every woman’s voice is heard, and that they don’t have to struggle for such basic rights. Keep going strong! — Anchit Mishra (@anchitmishra_) September 29, 2018

Thank you Emma for honouring such an amazing woman who should still be alive. I was pregnant in Ireland with my son when she died and always felt her loss was heavy and show how badly change was needed. — sonya (@sonya__h) September 30, 2018

Thank you for being a true role model for all girls and a leader and inspiration for all women. You were born to be Hermione and Belle and born to be a leader in the UN. Thank you for being who you are! — Kristen Belt (@LadyMaria03) September 30, 2018