2-min read

Emma Watson Has Written a Moving Letter to Indian-Origin Woman Who Died After Being Denied Abortion

'You didn’t want to become the face of a movement; you wanted a procedure that would have saved your life.'

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
Emma Watson Has Written a Moving Letter to Indian-Origin Woman Who Died After Being Denied Abortion
(Image: Reuters)
In the Harry Potter series, Hermione Granger was the champion of elf-rights and stood up to class discrimination. Perhaps drawing parallels from the fictional character, Emma Watson, who was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, has been a vocal advocate of education, gender equality, violence against women, and women's participation in politics.

Recently, writing for Net-A-Porter magazine, Emma wrote a letter in honour of Indian-born dentist Savita Halappanavar, who died following a septic miscarriage in 2012. Halappanavar's untimely but preventable death acted as an impetus to Ireland’s abortion referendum where over 65 per cent people voted to legalize abortion.

Watson, who had tweeted in support of the historic vote in May, had urged that any support for the movement was a “vote for women’s rights and equality.”

In the letter, Watson, addressing Halappanavar, wrote that she (Halappanavar) "didn't want to become the face of a movement," she only wanted an abortion which could have saved her life. Although her tragic death was a result of social injustice and continues to be mourned globally, it symbolised "structural inequality" and the historic referendum was a historic victory for women's rights and "reproductive justice".




Crying whilst watching videos of Halappanavar dancing in parades or her bright smile, Watson wrote that she was "moved to tears," adding that the activists in Ireland's abortion movement owed much to her and her family.

Concluding with the current state of affairs, Watson wrote that while countries like Argentina and Poland whose anti-abortion laws endanger lives of women, Ireland's vote marked an important victory in the fight for a woman's reproductive rights.

Several people thanked the actress for supporting the movement.














