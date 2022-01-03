Emma Watson, Tom Felton's Love in Harry Potter Reunion Gets Fans in 'Dramione' Feels

The Return to Hogwarts special has all Harry Potter fans right in the middle of their feels, and on Twitter, ‘Dramione’ feels, to be specific. Emma Watson and Tom Felton said some wholesome things about each other that had fans of the actors as well as the characters of Draco and Hermione, spiralling. Fans have known forever that Watson had a crush on Felton as a teen, but little did they know that the two harboured deeper emotions for each other, even though they are not known to be romantically linked. The two actors shared that they loved each other, with Watson adding how he was the one with whom she could be vulnerable. They also shared anecdotes from their time together: how he drew a girl with a backwards cap and how she “fell in love" with him. Potterheads on Twitter seem to have collectively concluded that these two have been the highlight of the Harry Potter reunion show.

So Emma Watson and Tom Felton have loved each other since they were kids and are not together 🤔?!?!?!? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE pic.twitter.com/idlEBIRz35— 🍑 ßrµjå wï†h å ßêw†¥ 🍑 (@88Boldbeauty) January 2, 2022

Emma Watson and Tom Felton make everyone COMBUST into a pile of heart emojis 💚❤#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/DbJ4ApNoec— Eve ∞ (@FeltsonArchive) December 27, 2021

Tom Felton drawing god as a girl skateboarding with a backwards hat and then taking Emma Watson for a ride on his skateboard with a backwards hat on is something else entirely #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/DZif95LvmU— Pizza And Whine (@Pizzaandwhine1) January 2, 2022

emma watson & tom felton: "we just love each other."dramione fans: "we know." (omg these hbo reunions. first jen and David, now these two. I'm screaaaminggg)#ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/E96955bb2B — tete enthusiast | MY LOVE 💛 (@NiniMochi94) January 1, 2022

“The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t how to say it – I just fell in love with him” Emma Watson & Tom Felton 🤯 pic.twitter.com/e5Uec1T5xt— Eden (@edenspxncer) December 30, 2021

“Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s (as yet unrequited) love story is fulfilling all of the fanfic desires of my teenage years," a Twitter user wrote. Another wrote: “thinking about whether or not tom felton and emma watson made a marriage pact when they turn a certain age because if not, why????(sic)"

#HarryPotter20thAnniversary spoilers ahead………Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s (as yet unrequited) love story is fulfilling all of the fanfic desires of my teenage years. pic.twitter.com/kK7XMaSXo8 — Lauren McGaughy 🌟 (@lmcgaughy) January 2, 2022

thinking about whether or not tom felton and emma watson made a marriage pact when they turn a certain age because if not, why????— bennett pyro archon (real) (@kapitanyams) January 3, 2022

BRB crying over the way Tom Felton and Emma Watson talked about each other in the 20th anniversary special.— s. a. g. e. (@darthfae) January 3, 2022

With the harrowing years that the world has been going through, we might as well live for the small pleasures. The Emma Watson and Tom Felton saga is giving Potterheads a golden opportunity to live vicariously. The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has been an emotional rollercoaster for fans. In the trailer, Watson says, “When things get really dark and times are hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer," and clearly, legions of Potterheads around the world agree. The fist film in the Potter film franchise released back in 2001- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It has spawned 8 films altogether as well as several games, digital experiences, studio tours and much more. The heartwarming interaction between Tom Felton and Emma Watson is certainly going down in the annals of the Harry Potter nostalgia library.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.