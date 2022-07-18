'Emmanuel Don't Do it': Adorable Emu Becomes Overnight TikTok Star for Being Too Nosy

An emu named Emmanuel has recently gone viral on social video for its mischievous acts that you would not expect from a bird. As its owner tries to record informative videos for TikTok, Emmanuel interrupts the filming by bringing its face near the camera. Emmanuel, who lives at the Knuckle Bomb Farms in South Florida, US, has become habitual of videobombing her owner, Taylor Blake, at the farm. While Blake tries to educate her audience on farms and the animals there, Emmanuel just can’t resist popping its face in the frame.

In one of the videos of Taylor, uploaded on Twitter, the owner can be seen standing beside a cow at the farm and recording herself. Soon, Emmanuel, who must be wandering around, enters the frame even as Taylor is heard saying “Emmanuel, don’t do it.”

Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP — David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022

The video shows another instance where the curious bird again annoys its owner by interrupting her video. Emmanuel constantly tries to feature in Taylor’s educational videos by bringing its face and long neck into the frame.

As if interrupting wasn’t enough, Emmanuel once even knocked down the camera as Taylor tried to record a clip. Irked by the constant interruption, Taylor then says “How does that make you feel? Was it everything that you ever wanted and hoped for in life? Do you feel fulfilled now?”

The acts of the emu gained significant popularity as the video went viral and garnered 21.2 million views on Twitter. In a subsequent video, Taylor thanks viewers for showering her jolly emu with love. And, yet again, the emu is seen resorting to what it does best, interrupting the filming and hitting the camera with its beak. “Emmanuel wanted to pop in and say THANK YOU for all of the love and support,” the caption read.

Emmanuel wanted to pop in and say THANK YOU for all of the love and support🥲 pic.twitter.com/x4AkHBszkf — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 16, 2022

In the clip, the owner is heard telling the emu that although he is oblivious about the concept of the internet, he has become famous on it.

