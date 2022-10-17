Emmanuel, Internet's Favourite Emu, Goes Down With Bird Flu; Owner Asks For Prayers

Emmanuel the emu rushed into our lives with his adorable antics but currently, there’s sad news about everyone’s favourite bird. His owner Taylor Blake shared how Emmanuel was down with bird flu after the illness took down most of the animals on her farm in Florida. Things have, however, begun to look up as Emmanuel is currently on the mend and has been showing signs of improvement. After a bad bout, the emu is now able to reposition himself and drink water by himself. He’s undergoing extensive physical therapy with the help of Blake.

Blake and her girlfriend have been putting their all in nursing Emmanuel back to health, and Blake has requested that the public keep them in their prayers. She trusts that her emu is going to make a full recovery. “As of now, the only birds left on the farm are Emmanuel and Rico. Please say a prayer for us. Please keep us in your thoughts. It is an absolute miracle that he has made it this far, and I will never give up on him. The road to a full recovery will be long, but I am dedicated,” Blake wrote in part in an emotional Twitter thread.

I am trying my best to remain hopeful, tap into my unwavering faith, and trust that God is in control. I am also doing my best to remain thankful in the face of loss, for I have so much to be grateful for❤️ Thank you for reading. pic.twitter.com/z0ozJ1yWCO — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 15, 2022

Another thing I’ve noticed that has improved, he is able to fully lift up his rear end to poop! It’s kind of hard to explain, but in order to lift his butt, he has to put pressure on both of his legs and feet. This is also a good sign and means he is getting stronger, daily — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 16, 2022

In the latest health update, Blake shared that Emmanuel has managed to drink water by himself for the first time since getting ill. A video shared by her shows Emmanuel in his sling that was put together by Blake and her girlfriend, and drinking from a bucket of water.

EMMANUEL JUST DRANK WATER BY HIMSELF FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE BECOMING ILL Please keep the prayers coming! pic.twitter.com/nieSFKtkFB — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 16, 2022

Thousands of people across the globe have sent their prayers and wishes for the recovery of Emmanuel.

