Emmanuel Macron's 'Evil Grin' While Hugging Modi Has Taken Over the Desi Internet

'When you beat modi ji in spotting the camera..'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 13, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
Emmanuel Macron's 'Evil Grin' While Hugging Modi Has Taken Over the Desi Internet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French President Emmanuel Macron upon the latter’s arrival at Air Force Station in Palam, New Delhi on March 9, 2018. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
It is no secret that our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves cameras.

But things were about to change when French President Emmanuel Macron decided to drop by India over the weekend.

Macron who arrived on Friday night on a four-day India visit was warmly received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special gesture (along with the trademark Modi hug).

Sadly for our PM, it was Macron who was facing the shutterbugs and his "evil grin" later caught the eye of social media who then gave the viral photograph hilarious edits and captions.

macron

(REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Here's the exhibit:









































On Monday, Modi and Emmanuel Macron inaugurated Uttar Pradesh's biggest solar power plant in Mirzapur district's Chhanvey block.

The prime minister and the French president pressed a button to energise the solar panels and dedicated the 75 MW facility to the people.

Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm ENGIE, the 75 MW solar plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly terrain of the Vindhyas range. Around 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 380 acres.

