Emmanuel Macron's 'Evil Grin' While Hugging Modi Has Taken Over the Desi Internet
'When you beat modi ji in spotting the camera..'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French President Emmanuel Macron upon the latter’s arrival at Air Force Station in Palam, New Delhi on March 9, 2018. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
It is no secret that our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves cameras.
But things were about to change when French President Emmanuel Macron decided to drop by India over the weekend.
Macron who arrived on Friday night on a four-day India visit was warmly received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special gesture (along with the trademark Modi hug).
Sadly for our PM, it was Macron who was facing the shutterbugs and his "evil grin" later caught the eye of social media who then gave the viral photograph hilarious edits and captions.
(REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
Here's the exhibit:
On Monday, Modi and Emmanuel Macron inaugurated Uttar Pradesh's biggest solar power plant in Mirzapur district's Chhanvey block.
The prime minister and the French president pressed a button to energise the solar panels and dedicated the 75 MW facility to the people.
Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm ENGIE, the 75 MW solar plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly terrain of the Vindhyas range. Around 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 380 acres.
Friend : phir Goa ka plan final hai na?
Me *already cancelled in my head* : Haan bilkul bhai pic.twitter.com/KElfAhK7xF
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 11, 2018
pic.twitter.com/0IYUa6wfpo
— 👑 रमता जोगी 👑 (@Brainy_Foam) March 11, 2018
When you beat modi ji in spotting the camera.. pic.twitter.com/HQhtBypzoh
— BING (@ya_jhakaas) March 11, 2018
Monday waiting for us be like. pic.twitter.com/tD8bpMJcX0
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 11, 2018
Close enough? pic.twitter.com/sPsLnTocTp
— कमलेससस-dun dun dun (@kamles_soluchan) March 11, 2018
Get Out pic.twitter.com/exodAp9GxW
— Srishti Dixit (@srishtidixit) March 12, 2018
Season Finale cliffhanger ending shot. pic.twitter.com/CtWMRggPlI
— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) March 11, 2018
*Outside exam hall*
Friend : bhai main fail
Me *thinking 95/100 to pakke* : mai bhi bhai pic.twitter.com/eOAFLnv3N0
— Mojo (@Singhlicious) March 11, 2018
What's happening Modiji? pic.twitter.com/LVXWMwKRaU
— sarvarta (@sarvarta) March 11, 2018
Naresh Agarwal while joining the BJP pic.twitter.com/XvYIRDyiyf— Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) March 13, 2018
pic.twitter.com/OI78uRIGHD
— Amba (@MumbaiCentral) March 11, 2018
*Race-4 Interval* pic.twitter.com/1s3oGQOYLz
— Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) March 11, 2018
Friend: Thanks bhai paise dene ke liye
Marwadi Friend: *In mind* Interest ke sath wapas lunga pic.twitter.com/3aZemsuAXj
— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) March 11, 2018
On Monday, Modi and Emmanuel Macron inaugurated Uttar Pradesh's biggest solar power plant in Mirzapur district's Chhanvey block.
The prime minister and the French president pressed a button to energise the solar panels and dedicated the 75 MW facility to the people.
Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm ENGIE, the 75 MW solar plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly terrain of the Vindhyas range. Around 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 380 acres.
