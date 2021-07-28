Emmanuel Macron’s Photo in Garlands is Fake But Internet Can’t Stop Sharing it

Consuming news on the internet, especially through social media, may not always be credible. With the omnipresent fake news, and misinformation through social media, it is quite easy to fall into the trap at times. Most recently, it was a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron from his recent visit to French Polynesia that went viral online. In a picture doing the rounds on the internet, Macron was seen covered in garlands of white flowers from his neck to his knees. Many dubbed him as a human wreath as the pictures were circulated around the social media, including on the accounts of a few reporters.

French President @EmmanuelMacron turned into a human wreath during his official welcome to French Polynesia.I like this man❤️ pic.twitter.com/UUhNFhb2Xy— Rahul S.🌏🌍🌎 (@rahulsamvad) July 27, 2021

Journalist Noga Tarnopolsky, who reports on Israel and Palestinian issues, had also fallen prey to the viral picture and tweeted it on her social media, “President Macron is turned into a human wreath during his official welcome to French Polynesia.”

However, the original picture was later posted by a user in the comments section, who pointed out the heavy photoshop work that went behind the viral picture. The user commented, “Okay, this is hilarious, but a lot of photo editing went on here. This is the real photo.”

Okay, this is hilarious, but a lot of photo editing went on here!This is the real photo. pic.twitter.com/rN0Zj3Tvxm — 💐 🏖 🌺 Sunny SoCal 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 (@ZeKiK) July 28, 2021

The French President was welcomed with around six garlands by Tahitian dancers and an ‘orero’, symbolising a traditional greeting, as he arrived in French Polynesia’s capital Papeete on July 24.

It seems the picture presented a perfect opportunity for someone to showcase their photoshop editing skills. The edited picture was even placed in some of the videos that showed Macron landing in Papeete. However, according to pictures and videos shared by Euro News, the French President was not covered in garlands till his knees.

The report further mentioned that Macron’s visit to the former French colony was to focus on climate change, the legacy of French nuclear tests in the region, and China's growing political prowess in the Pacific region. This is Macron’s first visit to the archipelago since he was elected as the President of France. The politician is under pressure to acknowledge and provide compensation for radiation victims following decades of nuclear testing as France worked on its nuclear programmes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here