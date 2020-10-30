Emmanuel Macron's Posters Pasted on Road in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar as Mark of Protest, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Police has ordered the removal of posters of French President Emmanuel Macron from the streets of city's Bhendi Bazaar area where they had been stuck as a sign of protest.

Pedestrians and motorists in Bhendi Bazaar area spotted hundreds of posters of Macron, who is facing criticism from Muslim countries over a cartoon row in France, pasted on the Mohammed Ali Road under JJ flyover on Thursday evening, officials told news agency PTI.

Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya confirmed the incident and said the posters were promptly removed by the Pydhonie police after getting information about them.

In a video that has been going viral on Twitter, several posters of Macron can be seen plastered on roads with cars and pedestrians trampling and soiling them as a mark of protest.

Macron has been facing flak from several heads of states after he called for an end to "Islamic terror attacks" and radical Islam following the beheading of a teacher in Paris.

Even as sectarian violence continues in France, many sections of Muslims across the world seem to be agitating against France, not just for his comments and his tough stance but also his approval of the republication of the controversial Prophet Mohammad cartoons by Charlie Hebdo to mark the start of the 2015 shooting trial.

In India, Muslim groups such as the Darul Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic seminary in North India, have expressed outrage against Macron.

In Bhopal, police booked around 200 people, including Congress MLA Arif Masood, as thousands of Muslims protested against French President Emmanuel Macron's alleged remarks against 'Islamist separatism' at the historic Iqbal Maidan on Thursday.

While Turkey and Pakistan have reacted strongly, the Indian PM Narendra Modi recently tweeted support for Macron.

(With inputs from PTI)