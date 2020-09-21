Emmy Awards 2020 Taking Place Virtually Can Only Mean One Thing: Dogs Are Welcome Too

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Monday. The event was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and attended by celebrities and nominees from the comfort and safety of their homes, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And the Emmys taking place virtually can mean only one thing - doggos too can take part! Several actors, nominees and even those who were just joining in as viewers were spotted with their pets during the ceremony. For instance, Rachel Brosnahan, who was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, appeared in a video chat along with her furbabies - Winston and Nikki.

Winston, a Shiba Inu, had his bow tie colour coordinated with Brosnahan's dress and we cannot even! Take a look:

In another video that has one viral, Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter also appeared with her Tibetan terrier named Pablo. As US Magazine reports, the Emmy nominee adopted the dog last year with her boyfriend, Rye Dag Holmboe.

HELENA BONHAM CARTER MAKING HER DOG WAVE ON TV!! THIS IS PEAK DEVASTATION pic.twitter.com/gJNZODjx3R — meryl (@itsbonhamcarter) September 21, 2020

Traditionally, Emmy attendees turn up for the ceremony with their dates. And who better than your furry friend to enjoy the ceremony with? That's exactly what actors Dylan McDermott and Alex Borstein did. While the former posted a selfie with his dog, all decked up with a bow tie, the latter posted a mirror selfie of the duo (Bornstein and her dog, who looks completely unfazed by what's happening around him) on Instagram.

READ: Sanitised Envelope to Friends Reunion: Why Virtual Emmy Awards 2020 Were Better Than IRL Ones

READ: Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy 'Almost Quit Acting' after Her House Burnt Down. Now She Has an Emmy

This year, the Emmys looked nothing like they usually do. No red carpet. No glitzy event. No cheers and applause from the viewers. Winners are taking their awards from home this year when the event is sans red carpet and star-studded audience. The Emmys are the first big award show to be held virtually in the pandemic-era.