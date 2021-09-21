CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » 'Emmy's So White': Awards Slammed as No Actor of Colour Wins Despite Diverse Nominees
3-MIN READ

'Emmy's So White': Awards Slammed as No Actor of Colour Wins Despite Diverse Nominees

White actors took home all the major wins, in all the 12 lead and supporting categories across genres. (Credits: Twitter/@winsletlately)

White actors took home all the major wins, in all the 12 lead and supporting categories across genres. (Credits: Twitter/@winsletlately)

At the Emmy Awards 2021, no actors of colour won, despite there being a diverse group of nominees.

The Emmy Awards this year took place at the Event Deck at LA Live on September 20, with actors like Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor bagging major wins. However, the awards are being widely criticised for no actors of colour winning, an exclusion that drew a comment from ‘Never Have I Ever’ actor Poorna Jagannathan. She took to Twitter to write: “2 thoughts [sic] Can’t we just build another award ceremony? With a voting body that DEF watches ALL the shows and that’s actually diverse? Why’re we fixing something that’s a car wreck? -Is it weird to wonder why none of the white winners acknowledged the elephant in the room?" The hashtag “Emmys So White" began to be shared on the microblogging platform, with many users posing similar questions. According to a report published on the ‘People’ website, there was a diverse group of nominees in nearly every category. In spite of that, white actors took home all the major wins, in all the 12 lead and supporting categories across genres: comedy, drama and limited series.

RELATED STORIES

“White people winning the majority of awards for writing stories about white people that have already been told, generation after generation…..while original stories of POCs are overlooked….is the most #EmmysSoWhite thing ever," a Twitter user wrote, summing up the general feeling of disappointment.

One of the biggest winners of the night was Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ comedy series. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character in th show about a happy-go-lucky American football coach hired to head a British soccer team, won the Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series on Sunday night. Its the first career acting Emmy for Sudeikis, and the third Emmy of the night for Ted Lasso.

Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won Emmys in the best supporting actress and actor in a comedy categories, respectively. This makes Ted Lasso the winner of three out of four major acting categories. Apart from that, in the other major category, actor Josh O’Connor won the Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for playing Prince Charles on The Crown. Actress Olivia Colman also won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series for playing Queen Elizabeth II. The Crown swept all four dramatic acting categories with Gillian Anderson winning best supporting actress and Tobias Menzies winning best supporting actor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 21, 2021, 14:47 IST