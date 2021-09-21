'Emmy's So White': Awards Slammed as No Actor of Colour Wins Despite Diverse Nominees

The Emmy Awards this year took place at the Event Deck at LA Live on September 20, with actors like Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor bagging major wins. However, the awards are being widely criticised for no actors of colour winning, an exclusion that drew a comment from ‘Never Have I Ever’ actor Poorna Jagannathan. She took to Twitter to write: “2 thoughts [sic] Can’t we just build another award ceremony? With a voting body that DEF watches ALL the shows and that’s actually diverse? Why’re we fixing something that’s a car wreck? -Is it weird to wonder why none of the white winners acknowledged the elephant in the room?" The hashtag “Emmys So White" began to be shared on the microblogging platform, with many users posing similar questions. According to a report published on the ‘People’ website, there was a diverse group of nominees in nearly every category. In spite of that, white actors took home all the major wins, in all the 12 lead and supporting categories across genres: comedy, drama and limited series.

2 thoughtsCan't we just build another award ceremony? With a voting body that DEF watches ALL the shows and that's actually diverse? Why're we fixing something that's a car wreck?-Is it weird to wonder why none of the white winners acknowledged the elephant in the room?— Poorna Jagannathan (@PoornaJags) September 20, 2021

Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez were robbed. #EmmysSoWhite #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/UOBUzwXVri— Dr. Kath also known as Sweetness (@DocGrassy82) September 20, 2021

the Emmys is like that tv show you're still watching *just in case* it finally does something differentbut every year it proves you wrong and does its same old thing again. and again. and again. #EmmysSoWhite — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) September 20, 2021

50% of tonight's nominees were people of color and Television Academy voters pretty much chose all the white people #EmmysSoWhite #Emmys pic.twitter.com/oTtx1TSxvc— Brandi Brands (@BBrands26) September 20, 2021

“White people winning the majority of awards for writing stories about white people that have already been told, generation after generation…..while original stories of POCs are overlooked….is the most #EmmysSoWhite thing ever," a Twitter user wrote, summing up the general feeling of disappointment.

White people winning the majority of awards for writing stories about white people that have already been told, generation after generation…..while original stories of POCs are overlooked….is the most #EmmysSoWhite thing ever— The Black Victim (@fondzilla) September 20, 2021

One of the biggest winners of the night was Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ comedy series. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character in th show about a happy-go-lucky American football coach hired to head a British soccer team, won the Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series on Sunday night. Its the first career acting Emmy for Sudeikis, and the third Emmy of the night for Ted Lasso.

Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won Emmys in the best supporting actress and actor in a comedy categories, respectively. This makes Ted Lasso the winner of three out of four major acting categories. Apart from that, in the other major category, actor Josh O’Connor won the Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for playing Prince Charles on The Crown. Actress Olivia Colman also won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series for playing Queen Elizabeth II. The Crown swept all four dramatic acting categories with Gillian Anderson winning best supporting actress and Tobias Menzies winning best supporting actor.

