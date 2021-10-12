Emotional Fans Hype Kohli for T20 World Cup as RCB Skipper's IPL Dream Ends

Virat Kohli’s long run as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain came to an end after Kolkata Knight Riders (139/6) beat RCB (138/7) by four wickets on Monday in Eliminator to book a date with Delhi Capitals for a place in the final. With this loss, RCB’s wait and woes for the IPL trophy continued only this time, it was Kohli’s last match as the skipper of the franchise. This, however, doesn’t mean Kohli would not continue to be part of the contingent. “I don’t see myself playing anywhere else. To me, loyalty matters more to me than other things which from the worldly point of view seem more important. This franchise has believed in me and as I said my commitment is to this franchise till the last day till I play in the IPL," Kohli said after RCB’s final clash of IPL 2021.

Seeing Kohli hang up his skipper boots wasn’t a pretty sight for many RCB fans but instead of trolling him (an internet constant), they were here to extend their support and hype the man to lead Team India to glory in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Time for the T20 World Cup for Virat Kohli, important one month. All the best, King.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2021

don't worry boss Virat Kohli next time You were the king of cricket and will remain so next target T20 World Cup pic.twitter.com/QJ8a2hmriz— suborno chhaial (@ChhaialSuborno) October 11, 2021

We all always with you King Kohli. And we are stand with you in Every situations in Every moments always. In a Few days T20 World Cup is going start, all the best Legend Virat Kohli.— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 11, 2021

U r always my captain ❤️❤️❤️ Forever love u @imVkohli Go well for world cup pic.twitter.com/wDrZCAvZ9m — Balamurugan jay (@Balagutz) October 11, 2021

Sunil Narine clubbed three sixes in an over of Dan Christian to put Kolkata Knight Riders in control before Royal Challengers Bangalore hit back. KKR eventually crossed the finish line with 2 deliveries to spare.

