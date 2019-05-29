Employee Takes Bath in Restaurant's Kitchen Sink, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a Wendy’s employee taking a bath in a huge kitchen sink has gone viral even as the fast food chain said he was “no longer” on their rolls.Egged on by colleagues, the young man is seen climbing into the frothy industrial sink.“Go, go go go, oh s***,” one person is heard saying in the background“Take a bath, take a bath. Get in there,” the person says.“How’s it feel?,” another person asks the young man.“It’s warm,” the young man in the sink replies as people in Wendy’s uniforms watch and record it on their cell phones, according to a CBS report.“Wash your armpits, ooh yeah ooh” the voice behind the camera urges the grinning young man.The profanity- laced video was shared on Facebook on Tuesday along with vomit emojis and a caption: “I don’t suggest anyone eating at the Milton Wendy’s again…”“We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,” Mark Johnson, marketing director of Carlisle, which owns the Wendy’s outlet in Milton, said in a statement to WEAR-TV.“This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgement,” the statement read. “We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”