Employee's Honest Leave Application for Job Interview Will Leave You in Splits

An honest leave application has surfaced on the internet and has now gone viral. The application has gone viral by a Twitter user named Sahil. “My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview,” he wrote in the caption. In the application, the employee has written, “Dear Sir, Greetings to the day. Good Morning. I am sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview in another company. I’d like to request that you please approve my leave.” Have a look for yourself:

My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview. 😉😁 pic.twitter.com/gcBELHIuAG — Sahil (@s5sahil) June 15, 2022

The short and crisp leave application has impressed netizens. One person wrote, “It is difficult to provide that level of confidence in your subordinates. Congratulations bro. You must be an employee friendly and a loving superior!”. There are also people who believe that through this application, the person is hinting towards a hike. One person wrote, “Perhaps his intentions are to put you on notice that he needs a hike! Perhaps he thinks it will make you stop him attending the interview. Interview outcome is unknown, but if the letter prompts you to listen to his grievance, his purpose is served!”

“Reminds of a schooldays friend, who was living in a rented accommodation, and was invited by his elderly landlord for breakfast. After food, they asked him if he could go to a newspaper ad booking place. He respectfully agreed. The ad was to put his accommodation for a new rental,” commented another person.

Sahil shared this image in response to a resignation which is going viral. Being deemed as a “no-nonsense resignation letter,” the image has gone viral, leaving the netizens in complete splits. The picture of the short and sweet resignation letter was shared on Twitter by a user @MBSVUDU. It simply read “Bye bye sir,” and it is actually something people look forward to doing some day in their life. In the caption, the uploader wrote, “Simple.” Have a look for better understanding. Here is an image:

Since uploaded, the image has managed to garner over 213K likes. “One colleague wrote, “I would like to notify you of my resignation. My last day is on the …” I thought that was straight to the point. Why write an essay,” wrote a person in the comment section. Many can also be seen Retweeting the image. “Straight forward without paragraph!!” captioned a person.

