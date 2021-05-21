Employer Says Employee's Frequent Toilet Breaks Hurt Company, Faces Backlash on Reddit

Many have a penchant for washroom selfies and are known to spend a long time finding the perfect lighting and angle to click flattering pictures. Thus, a lot of people find solace in the washroom area and are extremely comfortable using it even when they are at their workplace. Something similar surfaced on Reddit as an employer opened up about facing the same problem with one of his employees who spends a lot of time in the office toilet area.

The employer took to Reddit in hopes of getting some useful advice.Sharing his problem, he wrote that his employee, although super-efficient, has to go to the toilet as soon as he reaches the office and spend 20 minutes there. By the time he is back from the toilet to his desk, it is already 9:30 -half an hour wasted before he starts his work.

In the post that was shared over 3 years ago, he went to reveal that his employee basically spends the whole time in the toilet, taking 2-3 toilet breaks, each of about 20 minutes. Although, the final break is half an hour long. The employer added that each week if he is working for four days, he is easily in the toilet for one day. And that he is being paid an extra day just to sit on the toilet and scroll through his phone.

Despite all this, the company doesn’t want to fire the employee as there have been no issues with his quality of work. Also, the company is based in Australia, which has strict labour laws.

Several Reddit users suggested that the employee could have a medical condition that caused him to visit the washroom often. Others said that people who smoke take long breaks like this. Some users even criticised the employer for focusing on trivial issues, asking the employer to manage the employee’s efficiency and not his time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here