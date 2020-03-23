Empty Gestures Ring Hollow: Shashi Tharoor Fumes as Huge Crowds Gather amid Coronavirus Scare

Reacting to huge crowds that gathered in many cities across India on Sunday evening despite advisories to maintain social distancing, Congress leader Shahshi Tharoor lashed out saying that people need to take decisive action before the healthcare system gets overwhelmed.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the people to express gratitude to health workers helping us combat Coronavirus pandemic situation by clapping from their balconies for 5 minutes on Sunday. However, the proposal had counter effect when people gathered in huge numbers on streets across various cities clapping and beating drums, violating the basic precaution of social distancing.

“We seem to be the only nation celebrating during an uncontained pandemic. If we really want to thank our healthcare workers we need to take decisive action before our healthcare system gets overwhelmed. Empty gestures of gratitude right now ring hollow. Let’s beat #covid19 first!,” Tharoor said in the tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to rue the fact that many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. He also urged states to ensure that the directives are followed by people.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The number of Coronavirus cases has gone upto 415 in India. The figure also includes 24 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated, the health ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 18,383 samples have been tested till 10 am on Monday.

The total number of positive novel Coronavirus cases includes 67 in Maharashtra, including three foreigners, and Kerala also at 67, with seven foreign nationals, data issued by the ministry showed.

