Empty Office Spaces in New York Are Coming Back to Life in Pandemic, Thanks to Art Studios

As the coronavirus has rendered most offices shut with working from home still being the preferred mode for most of the people, workspaces have been been kept under lock and key since more than a year. In an innovative use of the closed up these large empty spaces, commercial landlords are providing these spaces to artists, both visual and avant-garde performers for doing what they do best-create.

Real estate scion Anita Durst, the daughter of real-estate developer Douglas Durst and granddaughter of the late-Seymour Durst, who runs a non-profit Chashama in New York City has started an initiative that procures free or affordable real-estate spaces from property owners for the artists to display their work. Durst is also now helping minority run businesses rent eclectic retail stores to showcase their art, be it fashion brands or local artists, reports say.

Are you an artist, non-profit, or small business in need of space in New York?#Chashama is Enlivening NYC by offering affordable studios, office space, and storefronts across NYC.Apply through our website here:https://t.co/1n1IHbjgtn pic.twitter.com/NhJZrWY15z — Chashama (@chashama) October 26, 2020

Durst aims to open 150 locations in and around New York for the artists and she has over 25 now. “With all the empty spaces in New York, the more we can activate temporarily will help the economy and help our psyches and will help New York come back,” she was quoted as saying.

Similarly, Cory Silverstein, who belongs to to the family of Silverstein, who helped develop World Trade Center has also started a similar initiative -Silver Art Projects, where they help to provide space to artists through a curated residency program at 4 World Trade Center.

Such spaces help the artists to expand their horizons when it comes to their art and also help encourage and support each other, not to mention the connections they make with companies, art dealers and the likes.

Durst says the concept works well for the real-estate owners too as it gives their space and reputation a push as well for supporting the creativity. “We make the space look good. We are there to open the doors to (real estate) brokers. In that way, we try to help make it rent,” Durst said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here