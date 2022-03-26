'Enabler of Equality': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Video of Boys, Girls Playing Cricket in Mumbai

Cricket is without a doubt considered a religion in India, and cricketers are idolised by Indians. But, having a batswoman in action on the pitch, was a rare thought until the start of this century. And many young girls started taking inspiration from our Indian women’s cricket team and players such as Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Smriti Mandhana to name a few. However, a stereotype still persists in society, which states the notion that women can’t play in the same men’s team because of the difference in caliber. With that being said, a recent video shared by the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar breaks such a stereotype and proves that “sports can be a great enabler for equality”.

Recently, Tendulkar tweeted a video of a cricket match that was being played at the MIG Club in Mumbai. In the video, which hinted at a deep meaning and message, young girls and boys were seen playing the cricket match together. Tendulkar, who was pleased to see the young guns breaking the gender barriers through cricket, couldn’t help but share the moment with his fans, followers, and netizens. In the video, a young girl can be seen bowling to a boy, who gets dismissed after three deliveries.

The cricket legend, who is presently serving a three-day mandatory quarantine before he can join the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022, wrote, “Wonderful to see girls & boys play a cricket match together. Sport can be a great enabler for equality. Saw this recently in MIG Club Mumbai. Well done!”

Watch the amazing video here:

Wonderful to see girls & boys play a cricket match together. Sport can be a great enabler for equality. Saw this recently in MIG Club Mumbai. Well done!#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/iEAoCn3PV7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 25, 2022

Several users have also shared their opinion on the video, which has been viewed more than 213k times and has garnered over 9k likes. While addressing the issue of gender discrimination, one user wrote, “This is so advantageous to girls. They have to increase their strength to match that of boys. It helps the girls become tougher and faster. It’s a false assumption that girls won’t be able to face the bowling of boys or won’t be able to take their wickets.”

Another user wrote, “Imagine Bumrah and Mithali are out for toss in an IPL match as two contesting captains.” A third user wrote, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in sports is the need of the hour!”

What are your views about the video? Would you like to see a mixed cricket match?

