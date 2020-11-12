News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

End of an Era: Twitter Mourns Google's Plan to End Free Cloud Storage in 2021 with Memes

Twitters foresees the end of the era of free cloud storage as Google Photos plans to end free cloud storage by 2021 | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

Google announced that the free storage of its 'Photos' feature will have an upper cap of 15GB beyond which there will be a charge associated with an additional storage requirement.

Google users across the globe found a dreadful email in their inboxes on Wednesday, November 10 that starting June 1, 2021, the cloud-photo storage function will no longer be a free service for Google users. Since its inception, the Google Photos service has been free of cost for all users where unlimited high-quality photos would be backed up (either manually or automatically).

From next year, the free storage will have an upper cap of 15GB beyond which there will be a charge associated with an additional storage requirement. The additional storage can be purchased on Google One. However, all the photos and videos backed before the deadline will be exempt from this cap. According to The Hindu, almost 80% users will need at least three years to exhaust their 15GB limit.

That’s not all. Google Drive will have many changes as well. It is being reported that Google services like Sheets, Docs, Slides, Drawings and so on will be also added to the 15GB limit. As with Photos, any additional storage requirement will need to be purchased via Google One. Though not everyone will be equally affected. Users of Pixel phones (a Google product) will be exempt from this new schematic and they can continue to use unlimited storage for their video and photo back-up.

However, the internet finds comedy in everything and no sooner was this news announced that Twitter and other social media platforms were flooded with memes and jokes.

Some had this horrible question:

Translation: "Is this any way to beg?"

Among Us game fans will appreciate this meme-

Someone used the email sent by Google and paraphrased it:

Apple users were a little excited:

Some suggested to resort to old school back-up. While not the handiest solution, it can be quite cost-effective.

While many were surprised, the news comes as only a fitting end to 2020, a year that has already made headlines for being the year with the worst headlines.


