End of an Era: Twitter Mourns Google's Plan to End Free Cloud Storage in 2021 with Memes

Google users across the globe found a dreadful email in their inboxes on Wednesday, November 10 that starting June 1, 2021, the cloud-photo storage function will no longer be a free service for Google users. Since its inception, the Google Photos service has been free of cost for all users where unlimited high-quality photos would be backed up (either manually or automatically).

From next year, the free storage will have an upper cap of 15GB beyond which there will be a charge associated with an additional storage requirement. The additional storage can be purchased on Google One. However, all the photos and videos backed before the deadline will be exempt from this cap. According to The Hindu, almost 80% users will need at least three years to exhaust their 15GB limit.

That’s not all. Google Drive will have many changes as well. It is being reported that Google services like Sheets, Docs, Slides, Drawings and so on will be also added to the 15GB limit. As with Photos, any additional storage requirement will need to be purchased via Google One. Though not everyone will be equally affected. Users of Pixel phones (a Google product) will be exempt from this new schematic and they can continue to use unlimited storage for their video and photo back-up.

However, the internet finds comedy in everything and no sooner was this news announced that Twitter and other social media platforms were flooded with memes and jokes.

#GooglePhotos is going to discontinue their free 15 GB storage offer from June 2021Meanwhile Amabani finding another money minting opportunity pic.twitter.com/8diuJ03sUq — (@ArunKNairr) November 12, 2020

#GooglePhotos is about to end free cloud storage. Me with 3 GMail accounts pic.twitter.com/6xAgkC2JR1 — (@SarcasmProMax) November 12, 2020

Some had this horrible question:

Good bye to free backups.Now just waiting for days when google will limit the number search in chrome and start charging thereafter. #GooglePhotos #Google pic.twitter.com/IDNQw4VSnb — Koshish Jain (@koshish_jain) November 12, 2020

Translation: "Is this any way to beg?"

Among Us game fans will appreciate this meme-

Google Photos starting to charge for high quality backup photos from June 2021#GooglePhotos Twitter Users be like : pic.twitter.com/NVlEkQHoFC — Aditya Chaudhary‍ (@AdityaGameDev) November 12, 2020

Someone used the email sent by Google and paraphrased it:

Hi Google Photos user,We launched #GooglePhotos more than 5 years ago and now it's become a place you go when you feel nostalgic and want to reminisce.That's why, starting June 1st 2021, we will charge you for that nostalgia! Yours sincerely,Your Google Photos Team — ⭕ (@Kosha_Official) November 11, 2020

Apple users were a little excited:

#GooglePhotos going to end it's unlimited storage.Meanwhile me who never used Google photos: pic.twitter.com/8OA6OyEC0f — Ishaan Singh (@IshaanSingh010) November 12, 2020

Some suggested to resort to old school back-up. While not the handiest solution, it can be quite cost-effective.

#GooglePhotos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021Traditional Storage Devices: "You guys backup photos"(never have i ever trusted cloud backing ) https://t.co/02BxCYvnPU pic.twitter.com/WzvLrvys8b — ℬhavna ȿingh (@iBhavnaSingh) November 12, 2020

#GooglePhotos @GoogleIndia decided to end the free storage for pictures in high quality from june I'm really sad for people who bought phone without expandable storageAlso this will create demand for SD cards surprisingly pic.twitter.com/lB3gc6tH68 — Pankaj Gadhwal (@pankaj_gadhwal) November 12, 2020

#GooglePhotos the era of free cloud storage going to be over Le me: thinking thanks fr this one more news in 2020 pic.twitter.com/82wLcaaxMJ — It's Creation (@srushtii_here) November 12, 2020

While many were surprised, the news comes as only a fitting end to 2020, a year that has already made headlines for being the year with the worst headlines.