End Of Traffic Jams? NASA Is Testing Air Taxis That Can Transport Passengers In Sky

Traffic jams, you say? NASA just might have a solution. It has started testing an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. In simple words, it started testing air taxis which can ferry passengers in the sky just like regular land taxis do!

In a recent press release, the premier aeronautics agency said that it began testing with Joby Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft in California as part of the agency’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) National Campaign. In the future, eVTOL aircraft could serve as air taxis for those in cities and surrounding areas around the country, adding another mode of transportation for moving people and goods.

During this round of testing, NASA will collect data from the aircraft, which is intended to serve as a commercial passenger service in the future. Analysing that data readies the AAM National Campaign to execute the first set of campaign tests, known as NC-1, slated for 2022, with more complex flight scenarios and other industry vehicles.

“The National Campaign Developmental Testing is an important strategic step in NASA’s goals to accelerate the AAM industry timeline,” said Davis Hackenberg, NASA AAM mission integration manager. “These testing scenarios will help inform gaps in current standards to benefit the industry’s progress of integrating AAM vehicles into the airspace.”

The team will collect information about how the vehicle moves, how the vehicle sounds, and how the vehicle communicates with controllers. Future partners will fly similar scenarios to evaluate their vehicle readiness.

When fully integrated into the airspace, AAM will provide an efficient and affordable system for passenger and cargo transportation, and other applications in the public interest. This system could include aircraft like package delivery drones, air taxis and medical transport vehicles.

