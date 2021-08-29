Endangered Fishing Cats Spotted in MP's Panna Tiger Reserve, Pics Go Viral

Nature with its abundance of resources and habitat sometimes fall short of making its entire animal kingdom survive without struggling. The reasons can be many – from predators to human intervention like poaching, deforestation, killing, hunting, and so much more. Yet, sometimes, nature surprises us and gives a glimpse of hope that the environment may be working on reviving itself for the better. International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, an international organisation, aimed at nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources, marked the fishing cat as a vulnerable species back in 2016. It stated that there are only 10000 fishing cats surviving in the world and they need to be protected.

However, a recent incident seems to prove otherwise. A camera trap has recorded a picture of a fishing cat in the Panna Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh. The Department of Forest, Madhya Pradesh, shared the pictures on their Twitter profile and wrote that their existence is of specific significance to the reserve. Read their post here:

The forest department has announced an open proposal for researchers to come and study the cats and the area. World Wildlife Fund stated that Madhya Pradesh does not feature in the list of areas where the animals are found. Fishing cats usually inhabit the Sundarbans region of West Bengal, the Western Ghats and the foothills of the Himalayas along the Ganges and Brahmaputra. This came as another surprise for the forest department since the tiger reserve does not offer a natural habitat for the cats.

An 11-year-long project is being conducted in West Bengal and Orissa to study the fishing cats. Earlier, the animals were found along the Ken river, a 55 kilometers long stretch within Panna forest, but this is the first time that it was recorded on camera. Environmentalists have also referred this incident as a positive sign of nature healing itself and making a safe space for fishing cats to thrive. Threatened by the destruction of wetlands, fishing cats mainly survive on fishes, mollusks, arthropods, amphibians, reptiles, birds, small mammals, and deer fawns.

