Endless Wait for Covid-19 Vaccine Slots and OTP Triggers Meme Fest Online

People across India in the age group of 18-44 years continue to struggle to find a slot for the COVID-19 vaccination after it was rolled out earlier this month. They are facing issues ranging from registering on the official CoWin portal to delays in OTP while trying to book an appointment.

Even after spending hours on the website and watching out for alerts, people have been chasing hard to schedule an appointment. As lakhs of citizens hit a wall while trying to register, ‘#crashed’, along with ‘#CoWin Registration’ started to trend on social media.

However, amid the daily drama to get the jab netizens vented their ire on social media, while others resorted to using creative solace to highlight the situation.

Here are few gems on how it played out so far on Twitter:

Using a still from the Bollywood movie ‘3 Idiots’, one user highlighted the plight of booking a slot.

Another used a Mr. Bean meme to take a dig at the government’s inadequate planning.

Waiting for OTP on CoWin…. pic.twitter.com/rZX5F6DysJ— Sruthisagar Yamunan (@sruthisagar) April 28, 2021

A third used a still from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ with which people would post after “successfully getting a slot”

18+ after successfully getting a slot on #CoWin pic.twitter.com/bm2Tv89yLc— Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) May 11, 2021

Few users who have not been able to get an OTP on the CoWIN app, shared these:

“As expected” wrote another after chasing to book a slot.

One creative used a still from Hindi blockbuster ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ to compare CoWin website to resume services to feeding pigeons.

Another used Nawazuddin Siddique’s dialogue from ‘Sacred Games’ to highlight the ‘daily routine’.

“Me and my bois waiting for OTP” wrote another, along with a morphed photo which has The Joker, MS Dhoni, Bernie Sanders and Keanu Reeves.

Me and my bois waiting for OTP from Cowin Portal #cowinregistration pic.twitter.com/wr7ACwUwMG— M B #MaskUp (@Meghanadh_B) April 28, 2021

Amid demands by states for increasing vaccine quota, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said such calls arouse “narrow political passion among the masses which harm the whole-of-government approach to tackle the pandemic".

He made these remarks during his interaction with health ministers and principal secretaries or additional chief secretaries of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Delhi.

On the common demand from several health ministers to increase the quota of vaccines for their states, Vardhan explained the factors that have shaped the vaccination policy, the health ministry said in a statement.

