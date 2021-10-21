Energy-absorbent Material in Running Shoes May Protect Buildings From Damages, Here's How

A mesh material inspired by the one used in running shoes and memory foam pillows could be the building block for future construction of buildings. In an experiment carried out by Dr. Tatheer Zahra, from Centre for Material Science, Queensland University of Technology, Australia, a 3-D printer was used to construct a material that mimics the properties of Auxetic materials. The material designed can help make buildings more long-lasting, temperature resistant and protect them from damage and other hard impacts, equivalent to a hit by a car travelling at 60km/hr. Auxetic materials are those that have a negative Poisson’s value, which means that the material is highly absorbing when it experiences a longitudinal, latitudinal, or both kinds of strain. Dr. Zahra believes that these Auxetic-like materials can replace steel and fibre reinforced polymer mesh reinforcements in composites.

“Rather than flattening when stretched or bulging when compressed, auxetic materials expand or contact in all directions at once, which makes them highly energy-absorbent and load resistant. But such materials are very expensive and not locally available. So, with the help of a 3-D printer, I have designed geometric shapes that mimic the same behaviour as auxetic materials,” Dr. Zahra said in a press release.

You can watch the testing of the material here:

According to Dr. Zahra, these geometrically shaped materials, if embedded into the mortar, can help make the building resilient to noise, heat, and microorganisms. It can also provide better protection from fire as compared to wood and steel. The material developed by Dr. Zahra can be a vital component in the masonry walls since the damage leads to the loss of both capital and human lives.

Dr. Zahra has carried out multiple tests on this newly-designed material. However, the results of these tests are limited to the lab scale. With enough research, she plans to test the auxetic-like designs on life-size buildings and concrete structures.

