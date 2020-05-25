Engineer Creates Robotic Cart that Allows Him to Social Distance while Grocery Shopping

An engineer in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore city has designed a robotic cart to run errands to help maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Even as most states have introduced multiple lockdown relaxation, social distancing still remains to be the need of the hour.





The video reported by Reuters, shows a cart fitted with a phone and a cardboard box moving on the streets, moving on the street. The box also highlights several preventive measures of coronavirus.

"This robot can be controlled from anywhere in the world with the help of internet and video call. This helps in maintaining social distancing while we are shopping in the market. We can avoid standing and going close to people while buying things," says Karthik Velayutham, the creator.

Karthik Velayutham's uses his device to pick up groceries in his local market where it queues with regular shoppers. The robot can carry up to 30 kilograms of shopping.





"We pack the food packets according to order and keep the parcel in the robot crate. The robot then takes the parcel to the customer," said a shopkeeper adding, "The robot taking the parcel was a different kind of experience, we have never seen it before."

He believes that if such a practice is followed everywhere, then the impact of the pandemic can plummet. "It will also prevent disease from spreading and ensure safety."





Although the number of cases keeps rising, the Indian government has eased lockdown rules, while asking people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.





(with inputs from Reuters)